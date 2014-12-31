10 Reasons Why 2015 Will Be the Year to Start Your Business

December 31, 2014 5 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

With everyone making their New Year's resolutions, it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise that January is the best sales month for gym and weight-loss product companies. But instead of worrying about your belt size, why not resolve to make 2015 the year you start your successful business?

If you need any motivation in setting your goal, here are the 10 reasons why 2015 will be the perfect year to start a business.

1. The economy

If you haven’t been following the stock market, the Dow Jones just hit 18,000 for the first time ever. This all-time high coincides with high consumer confidence and a robust economy that is dusting itself off from the recession. The economy is like a tide and when it’s good, it raises all boats. So, take advantage of the situation and dust off your business plan and jump in the water.

Related: 6 Recruitment Trends You Can't Ignore in 2015

2. Investor money

2014 was a banner year for venture capital investments. More deals were struck and more money was invested than any other year since before the 2001 tech bubble burst. And 2015 doesn’t show any signs of slowing down. So, if your big idea needs big money, now is the time to perfect your pitch and reach out to investors.

3. Technology

Cloud-based technologies have continued to drive down the cost of doing business. Companies like Adobe and Microsoft have made their previously expensive software available via a subscription service. So, if your new company idea use to need expensive software to be successful, that probably isn’t the case anymore.

4. Networks

It’s true that your net worth can often times be tied to the size of your network: The more people you know usually provides you with more opportunities to do business. For someone just getting started, this used to be prohibitive. It’s tough to dedicate lunches and evenings to networking when you’ve got a new company to run. But with networking becoming a digital activity thanks to groups like LinkedIn, new entrepreneurs can now build up their network before they ever open their business doors.

5. Insight

I once heard a speaker say that anyone could be an expert in something with the help of search engines, books and dedication. I can personally vouch for this. I taught myself how to be a digital marketer by reading books, doing online searches and spending months learning the craft. So, if your business idea requires a level of expertise, then it’s never been easier to get your hands on the knowledge you need.

Related: 3 Social-Marketing Predictions for 2015

6. World markets

If your new company needs a fancy website, online marketing, graphic design or any number of other services, then you’re in luck. It used to require a huge capital investment to get this work done but now you can contract with groups overseas to get quality work done for much cheaper than you could using local vendors. Also, many of these necessities have out-of-the-box platforms (i.e Shopify for ecommerce) So, it’s never been cheaper or easier to get your idea off the ground.

7. Access to experts

If you’ve ever had a tough question that you needed answered regarding business law, taxes or accounting, then you know how hard it is to get good advice that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg. But with services like Quora, anyone can now get even the toughest questions answered. Plus, the answers are vetted by the user base through voting, so you know you’re getting a legit answer to your question. So, don’t let you lack of knowledge intimidate you anymore.

8. The speed of innovation

The "Internet of Things" is a new idea that cropped up over the last few years. It’s the idea that everything and anything can be connected to the Internet. This has ushered in some groundbreaking technologies and some people peg the IoT industry to eventually be $14 trillion in size. And the IoT industry isn’t unique. New industries are popping up all the time. So, you have the chance to be truly innovative like never before in 2015. Get out there and snag a piece of the pie.

9. You’re one year wiser

This one is on you. This year you’re one year wiser and older than you were a year ago. You’ve learned from your mistakes and you’ve had time to perfect your idea. So, take advantage of your wisdom and use it to make 2015 the year you dominate the business world.

10. If not now, then when?

I just spent the entire article telling you how 2015 will give you a unique opportunity to start your business. But the truth is, every year gives advantages over the previous year. So, if you’re waiting for the perfect time, then you’ve already waited too long. The right time to start your new business is NOW! Don’t wait for any arbitrary date like January 1st. Instead, commit to your plan and get started right now. Yes, 2015 will be a great time for starting a business but so is today.

Related: 5 Things to Do Every Day in 2015 to Be a Better