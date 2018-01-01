Mike Templeman

Mike Templeman

Guest Writer
Writer and Entrepreneur
Mike Templeman is the CEO of Foxtail Marketing, a digital-content marketing firm specializing in B2B SaaS. He is passionate about tech, marketing and small business.  When not tapping away at his keyboard, he can be found spending time with his kids.
 

More From Mike Templeman

This Entrepreneur Took His Startup to the Next Level and Hated It
Success

This Entrepreneur Took His Startup to the Next Level and Hated It

You expect failure to be tough, but did anybody warn you about the toll succeeding can take on you?
7 min read
4 Ways Being an Entrepreneur Has Changed Me
Entrepreneurs

4 Ways Being an Entrepreneur Has Changed Me

Regardless if you succeed or fail, the journey will change how you see things.
6 min read
How to Recognize the Only Business Idea That's Right for You to Start
Starting a Business

How to Recognize the Only Business Idea That's Right for You to Start

The only company right for you to start is the company that you will love to run.
7 min read
If Your Content Marketing Isn't Working This Is Probably Why
Content Marketing

If Your Content Marketing Isn't Working This Is Probably Why

Successful content marketing requires cold analysis of data and intuition about your audience.
5 min read
21 Pokemon Go Marketing Tactics You Have to Try
Gaming

21 Pokemon Go Marketing Tactics You Have to Try

Gamers catch Pokémon. You catch customers.
9 min read
3 Fundamentals of Ethically Marketing to Kids
Marketing

3 Fundamentals of Ethically Marketing to Kids

Marketing to children is a sensitive subject, but here's how you do it.
5 min read
Companies Will Spend $65 Billion on SEO in 2016, Much of it Will Be Wasted
SEO

Companies Will Spend $65 Billion on SEO in 2016, Much of it Will Be Wasted

Don't get burned by a snake oil salesperson when it comes to your company's SEO needs.
8 min read
The Confession of an Entrepreneur
Entrepreneurs

The Confession of an Entrepreneur

You should know what you're getting into.
9 min read
SEO Is Now 'Search Experience Optimization'
SEO

SEO Is Now 'Search Experience Optimization'

You need to change the way you think about digital marketing.
10 min read
23 Quotes Every Entrepreneur Should Live By
Project Grow

23 Quotes Every Entrepreneur Should Live By

These quote masters will help uplift, focus and encourage entrepreneurs.
5 min read
In a Galaxy Far, Far Away Are Entrepreneurs Very, Very Familiar
Star Wars

In a Galaxy Far, Far Away Are Entrepreneurs Very, Very Familiar

Viewed through a entrepreneurial lense the Star War characters come into focus as people like you meet a business mixer.
6 min read
4 Ways to Integrate Instagram Ads Into Your Marketing
Instagram

4 Ways to Integrate Instagram Ads Into Your Marketing

Now that the much-anticipated Instagram ads are here, it's time to use them wisely.
6 min read
4 Ways To Boost Your Social Media Presence
Social Media Marketing

4 Ways To Boost Your Social Media Presence

These tips are surefire ways to get the most out of your social-media channels
5 min read
How to Plan for the Next 5 Years
Goal Setting

How to Plan for the Next 5 Years

If you don't set your goals now, you are behind schedule.
4 min read
How to Be a Trendsetter
Trends

How to Be a Trendsetter

If you rely on creativity, invest resources in identifying trend and invite a fresh perspective on what your company provides its customers, you won't be chasing the current trends; you will be defining them.
4 min read
