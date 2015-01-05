My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

McDonald's

McDonald's Hopes New Ads Will Have Customers Feeling the Love

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine

Following a year of slumping sales, McDonald’s is banking on the power of love to spur a turnaround.

On Friday, the fast-food mega-chain unveiled new ads that expands on the company’s decade-old “I’m Lovin’ It” slogan by highlighting the “lovin'” aspect of the campaign.

“This new focus will inspire everything we do moving forward, from advertising and marketing to how we interact with customers in restaurants and on social media,” the company said in announcing what U.S. Chief Marketing Officer Deborah Wahl calls “a brand transformation.”

The revamped marketing push follows a tough year for McDonald’s, during which it reported declining revenue. To reverse the slide, the company has slimmed-down what many customers said was a confusing menu while adding healthier and fresher food.

New television and online ads will begin appearing over the weekend, McDonald’s said. One new spot the company posted online features a collection of odd couples — from a knight and a dragon to the Road Runner and Wile E. Coyote — coming together in harmony as they share a McDonald’s meal.

“Lately, the balance of lovin’ and hatin’ seems off,” Wahl said in a video posted online by the company. “Who better to stand up for lovin’ than McDonald’s? Lovin’ sits at the heart of our tagline and it sits at the heart of our business.”

There was no immediate word on how much McDonald’s will spend on the new ad campaign.

In addition, McDonald’s is hoping to build a closer relationship with customers by encouraging them to ask questions about the chain’s food. As an example of the social media campaign, the company listed this question: “What part of the chicken is a Chicken McNugget?”

“McDonald’s is moving from a philosophy of billions served to billions heard,” Wahl said in Friday’s video. She also highlighted the company’s recent efforts to scale back the size of its menu while introducing additional healthier dining options, including in its Happy Meals for kids.

The moves come as the world’s largest restaurant company faces increasingly stiff competition from other fast-food outlets as well as from a growing number of fast-casual restaurant chains. In November, McDonald’s U.S. comparable sales dropped 4.6% — a steep decline that even surprised analysts had prepared for a dip of only 1.9%. The company’s sales numbers for December have not yet been released, but some analysts think 2014 could be the first year of negative global same-store sales for McDonald’s since 2002.

Recently, a Fortune magazine cover story outlined some of the issues that have plagued the suffering fast-food giant in recent years. Last month, McDonald’s announced it would simplify its menu, removing several items and extra value meals.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

McDonald's

The Great Grandson of the Big Mac's Creator Becomes McDonald's First 4th-Generation Franchisee

McDonald's

McDonald's Is Flipping its Iconic Arches Upside Down in an Unprecedented Statement

McDonald's

How McDonald's Turned Around Its Slumping Sales