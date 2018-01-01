Tom Huddleston, Jr.

Tom Huddleston, Jr.

Tom Huddleston, Jr. is a contributor for Fortune Magazine.

More From Tom Huddleston, Jr.

Your Instagram App Now Looks a Lot Different
Instagram

Your Instagram App Now Looks a Lot Different

The photo-sharing app updated its logo and interface design.
2 min read
Yahoo Has Lost a Huge Deal That Brought in $100 Million a Year
Yahoo!

Yahoo Has Lost a Huge Deal That Brought in $100 Million a Year

The deal had been in place for 15 years.
1 min read
Fandango Buys Rotten Tomatoes and Flixster
Websites

Fandango Buys Rotten Tomatoes and Flixster

Fandango claims the acquisitions will increase its own traffic to 63 million unique visitors per month.
2 min read
Looks Like Microsoft Might Consider a Bid for Salesforce.com
Acquisitions

Looks Like Microsoft Might Consider a Bid for Salesforce.com

Shares of Salesforce were briefly halted following rumors of Microsoft's intention to submit a takeover bid for the cloud software company.
2 min read
Baltimore Unrest Affects Businesses, MLB and NFL Teams
Baltimore

Baltimore Unrest Affects Businesses, MLB and NFL Teams

Companies with Baltimore headquarters let employees work from home Tuesday, while the Orioles postponed their second-straight baseball game.
4 min read
Internet Fast-Lanes Would Be Banned Under Planned FCC Proposal
Net Neutrality

Internet Fast-Lanes Would Be Banned Under Planned FCC Proposal

FCC chair Tom Wheeler's expected proposal calls for regulating Internet service providers like utilities.
2 min read
McDonald's Hopes New Ads Will Have Customers Feeling the Love
McDonald's

McDonald's Hopes New Ads Will Have Customers Feeling the Love

The struggling fast-food titan has created a new ad campaign and revamped its menu to halt sliding sales.
3 min read
Staples Data Breach May Have Hit More Than 1 Million Customers
Security

Staples Data Breach May Have Hit More Than 1 Million Customers

New details have been released about the retailer's October breach.
3 min read
Amazon Buries the Hachette, Signs New Pact With Book Publisher
Negotiating

Amazon Buries the Hachette, Signs New Pact With Book Publisher

The online retailer and book publisher have ended months of contentious negotiations with a new multiyear agreement.
2 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.