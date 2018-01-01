Tom Huddleston, Jr.

Your Instagram App Now Looks a Lot Different
The photo-sharing app updated its logo and interface design.
Yahoo!
Yahoo Has Lost a Huge Deal That Brought in $100 Million a Year
The deal had been in place for 15 years.
Websites
Fandango Buys Rotten Tomatoes and Flixster
Fandango claims the acquisitions will increase its own traffic to 63 million unique visitors per month.
Acquisitions
Looks Like Microsoft Might Consider a Bid for Salesforce.com
Shares of Salesforce were briefly halted following rumors of Microsoft's intention to submit a takeover bid for the cloud software company.
Baltimore
Baltimore Unrest Affects Businesses, MLB and NFL Teams
Companies with Baltimore headquarters let employees work from home Tuesday, while the Orioles postponed their second-straight baseball game.
Net Neutrality
Internet Fast-Lanes Would Be Banned Under Planned FCC Proposal
FCC chair Tom Wheeler's expected proposal calls for regulating Internet service providers like utilities.
McDonald's
McDonald's Hopes New Ads Will Have Customers Feeling the Love
The struggling fast-food titan has created a new ad campaign and revamped its menu to halt sliding sales.
Security
Staples Data Breach May Have Hit More Than 1 Million Customers
New details have been released about the retailer's October breach.
Negotiating
Amazon Buries the Hachette, Signs New Pact With Book Publisher
The online retailer and book publisher have ended months of contentious negotiations with a new multiyear agreement.