Jump Into the Hot Health-Care Sector With These 10 Businesses

February 8, 2015 3 min read

Looking for a business idea? Health care is a hot spot.

With people living longer than ever (Deloitte estimates that, by 2050, there will be about 2 billion people worldwide over the age of 60), careers in the health-care sector are poised for growth. In fact, the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that nearly a third of job growth will be powered by the health care and social assistance sector through 2022.

For aspiring entrepreneurs looking to cash in, opportunities abound. Here are 10 business ideas to get you started.

1. Health fairs. As more devices, medical technology and even health apps come to fore, vendors and innovators will want to get face time with doctors, medical personnel and administrators. If you have a penchant for planning and people skills, your business could set up fairs, in partnership with universities or other like-minded organizations, all over the country.

2. Personal training practice. If you have an athletic, high-energy background and love working one on one or with a class, you can get certified to work as a personal trainer, either in a gym, a hotel, workplace, or with private clients in their homes. On the other hand, you could also start a business that recruits, vets and refers trainers.

3. Fitness center. In the world of fitness, there are many opportunities to become a franchisee or open your own place, depending on your location and what aspect of fitness you're most interested in, from cycling to weight lifting.

4. Massage therapy service. Like personal training, becoming a massage therapist requires training and accreditation. Once your education is complete, you can work in a number of environments – you can set up your own office, work with other therapists, go to client's homes or offices, fitness centers, salons, spas, hospitals, or even with athletic teams.

5. Dietitian/nutritionist practice. If you have a passion for cooking and food and an expertise about what foods make people feel their best, being a nutritionist could be for you. Education is also a factor, as having a bachelor's degree and an internship or job training is part of becoming certified. You could open your own practice, or work at a school or hospital.

6. Home health-care agency. You can open business that provides live-in aides for senior citizens, or visiting nurses for patients recovering from surgery or following a stay in the hospital. Many franchises operate in this space.

7. Mobile medical screening. If logistics are your thing and you have a mind for efficiency, consider starting a business that provides mobile medical testing that lets patients easily get a flu shot, an eyesight or hearing test, a blood sugar or cholesterol reading and other preventative tests, in their neighborhood or at their offices.

8. Midwifery/Doula service. Your doula service can act as a home base for top-notch midwives in your area, providing birthing plans, childbirth and childcare classes.

9. Medical equipment or fitness equipment sales. Start a business to sell or rent supplies to labs, hospitals, clinics, doctor's offices and fitness centers.

10. Concierge medicine practice. Build a network for up-to-the-minute patient care. With concierge medicine, doctors affiliate themselves with a service that charges a group of patients an annual membership for house calls and easily scheduled often same-day appointments.