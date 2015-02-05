Television

Is Apple Actually Getting Into the Web TV Game?

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

It looks like Apple is kicking the tires again on a web TV service. It is rumored that the company is looking to provide its own "over-the-top" subscription service and is opening up discussions with content partners, ReCode reports. While Apple is said to have floated this kind of offering in the past, with a $30 per month service in 2009 that didn't get much traction, the tech giant has largely stuck to developing its $99 TV box.

Ostensibly, Apple's service would be a similar model (and a likely competitor) to what Dish Network is doing with its new $20 a month Sling TV service, which launched this month and offers a bundle of 12 channels (including ESPN, The Food Network and CNN), and streams live on devices like Roku players, Samsung and Amazon Fire TV's -- but so far nothing doing on Apple TV's.

Related: Here Are the Best Months, Days and Times to Publish YouTube Videos

Sony is also getting in on the action with its live streaming, cloud-based PlayStationVue service which was unveiled in beta last November. There isn't much overlap between the two services as far as the channels they offer, and while Sony is only available at the moment through PlayStation's, according to a company release, it will available on iPads in the future.

Additionally, it seems that Verizon is also getting ready to enter the fray with an internet TV service of its own later this year.  With Dish and Sony's services on the market, networks are clearly willing to enter into these types of partnerships, which could lead the way for Apple's to emerge. 

Related: Lighting That Adjusts as You Watch TV? It's Happening.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Amina Altai
Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Television

CEOs Who Appear on TV Can Get a Huge Pay Raise

Television

Hey, Amanda! SNL Imagines an Amazon Echo Device for Stereotypical Senior Citizens.

Television

50 Years of Leadership Lessons From Star Trek