My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Meetings

Ban Dull Meetings at Your Workplace

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Contributor
Career and Workplace Expert; Founder and President, Come Recommended
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Meetings have earned a bad reputation in the workplace.

Not only do people think they're a waste of time. Employees also find them incredibly boring. A January study of more than 2,000 adults in the United States by Clarizen and Harris Poll discovered some employees would much rather watch paint dry (17 percent), commute four hours (12 percent) or endure a root canal (8 percent) than attend a boring meeting. Ouch.

Although it’s nearly impossible to get rid of meetings altogether, here are six ways to make them more fun and engaging:

Related: The 7 Must-Know Rules of Productive Meetings 

1. Schedule 10-minute team huddles.

Sixty percent of respondents in the Clarizen study reported that they spent more time preparing for status meetings than participating in them.  

Replace unproductive status meetings with daily 10-minute gatherings. HubSpot schedules daily informal "huddles" for employees to check in with one another.

This can be effective because employees can talk about what they accomplished the day before and what they plan to achieve today, without wasting time preparing a report.

2. Incorporate interactive activities.

Upbeat and interactive agendas can boost the energy level of a meeting. Instead of relying on a boring PowerPoint presentation, introduce fun activities and different forms of media.

Try starting a meeting with an inspirational YouTube video or go around the room and ask everyone to share something positive about the day. A workplace meeting can also incorporate fun icebreakers to engage attendees.

Related: Meet the Artists Helping Companies Think in Pictures

3. Change locations.

Meeting in the same conference room over and over again can can become dull. Consider switching the meeting location to different places in the office or schedule an off-site gathering. Just be sure to clearly indicate the venue on the agenda.

A client of mine, ClearCompany, hosts its annual planning meeting off-site to help connect employees who work from different locales. The agenda includes discussion of business topics along with fun activities.

"We make sure to celebrate the accomplishments of our people frequently, and our annual planning meeting is a good opportunity to do so formally,” ClearCompany marketing director Sara Pollock shares by email. "We bring everyone together for a full day of analysis of the past year's performance and planning for the next year," she says. "It is a long day, and we celebrate as a group at the end."

4. Exercise. Have fun.

Instead of a meeting lulling employees to sleep, get them moving with exercise. Halfway through a meeting, ask members to take a five-minute walking break, stage a mini-dance party or perform a short workout routine.

"We believe in a little healthy competition, and meetings have been known to end with a friendly round of Rock Band," Pollock writes. "Our developers almost always take the crown on this one, but I'm hoping someone else will join the winner's circle soon."

5. Eliminate meetings altogether.

Sometimes meetings aren’t truly necessary at work. Digital Onion CEO Tony Wong, a project-management expert, found a way to eliminate meetings completely.

Wong suggested one of his clients do away with early-morning meetings. This let leaders prioritize their to-do lists and determine when a meeting is truly warranted.

“Meetings in corporate (and startup) America are rampant,” Wong shares via email. “Many people spend 35 hours per week in meetings. That’s 88 percent of their time," he says. "I've been working with clients to cut back meetings to 50 percent or less of their workweek.”

6. Schedule monthly gatherings to build engagement.

Relationship building is at the core of productive workplaces. LinkedIn’s Relationships @Work study last year found that 46 percent of more than 11,500 professionals surveyed said their friendships with co-workers made them happier.

Instead of hosting boring staff meetings, replace them with fun and engaging meet-ups to spark engagement. Every month The Bouqs, an online flower-delivery firm, hosts town-hall interviews of selected employees before their co-workers.

"By interviewing our employees, we learn more about who they are as people outside of the workplace,” writes The Bouqs CEO John Tabis in an email. “It's fun, fascinating and insightful and builds real bonds among the team."

What are some ways you have improved dull meetings?

Related: How to Make Deathly Dull Meetings Fun Again

More from Entrepreneur

Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Meetings

Why the Remote Meetings of the Future Will Be Face-to-Face

Meetings

Use This Simple Technology Tool You Already Have to Strengthen Relationships With Your Partners

Ready For Anything

I Find Only 4 Minutes of Any Meeting Are Actually Useful. Here's How to Know When You've Struck Meeting Gold.