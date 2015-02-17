My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Food

Nestle Candy Products Will Get Slightly Less Junky This Year

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Nestle Candy Products Will Get Slightly Less Junky This Year
Image credit: Reuters | Brendan McDermid
Nestle candy products
Assistant Editor, Contributed Content
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Chocolate-loving health nuts of the world, rejoice! Nestle products including Crunch and Butterfinger bars will contain no artificial flavors or colors by the end of the year.

The change will affect more than 250 products and 10 brands, but the company promises that price and taste will not be affected by the adjustments.

The company is the first candy manufacturer in the country to make this commitment, according to Doreen Ida, president of Nestlé USA Confections & Snacks. “Our commitment to remove artificial flavors and certified colors in our chocolate candy brands is an important milestone,” she said in a statement. “We know that candy consumers are interested in broader food trends around fewer artificial ingredients.”

Related: The Man Behind Nutella, Ferrero Rocher and Tic Tacs Dies

Furthermore, the company is also working to remove caramel coloring from its chocolate products, though the coloring is an additive that’s classified as exempt-from-certification color and is used in only nine chocolate products.

Nestle’s move is part of a broader push by companies to make food more natural and healthier in recent years. Back in 2009, USA Today reported that cereal giant General Mills announced a goal of reducing sugar in their cereal products, which include Lucky Charms, Cocoa Puffs and Cookie Crisp. Post and Kellogg also worked to reduce sugar in their cereal products. While General Mills appears to have successfully reduced sugar, it’s doubtful Trix will ever be considered “health food.”

Small steps to more natural and healthier ingredients are a good start, but who’s to say if it’s out of concern for public health or for the sake of marketing. Either way, when food companies inch towards conscientiousness, the public eats it up. Last year’s Global Health and Wellness Survey from Nielsen show that more than 60 percent of Americans say that a lack of artificial flavors or colors is important to them when deciding on food purchases.

Related: Food Blogger Strikes Again, Taking On Chemicals in Cereal

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Food

Some Entrepreneurs Are Getting Literal About 'Eat What You Kill'

Food

Weird Job Alert! This Guy Is the Guardian of Futuristic Ham.

Food

Whether You're Running a Business or Cooking a Steak, Doing Less Can Be Your Best Tactic, Says This Food Entrepreneur