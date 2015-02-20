My Queue

Domino's

Domino's Wants Customers to Tattle on Franchisees Who Haven't Updated Their Signage

Domino's wants everyone to know that the chain is more than just pizza – and they're recruiting customers to help take down franchisees who are advertising otherwise.

While Domino's changed its name from Domino's Pizza to the simpler "Domino's" in 2012, a number of locations have failed to change their signage. The pizza chain is bribing customers with the promise of free pizza to post pictures of these mislabeled Domino's signs on Instagram, using the hashtags "#sweeps" and "#logoinformants."

"Your cooperation with this case identifies you as an individual empowered to conduct investigations of Domino’s retail stores as a confidential informant," reads the terms and conditions on the Logo Informants website. "We know this sounds like a legitimate assignment, but you should know it’s just for good fun, which means you have no police power and are not an employee of any governmental division. Sorry."

In return for their spy efforts, "informants" will be entered in a drawing to become one of five customers to win free pizza for a year, or one of 1,000 to win a $10 gift card. The promotion ends on April 27.

The contest offers Domino's a chance to try to convince customers that the chain is "more than just pizza," as recently stated in a commercial highlighting sandwiches, pastas and specialty chicken. It also gives the chain a chance to identify franchisees reluctant to pay for new signs, without having to send corporate employees to survey locations across America. Who knows – if this works, social media-savvy customer informants may become a permanent part of corporate infrastructure to monitor progress any time franchisors make system-wide changes.

