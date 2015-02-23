My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ready For Anything

Want Your Company to Get Ahead? Hire People Smarter Than You.

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Senior Director of Marketing Communications at SAP
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Throughout my career I have had the opportunity to work with and for some really smart people.

I have also been fortunate to hire some absolute rock stars that have allowed me to grow both personally and professionally.

At my current company, Porch.com, one of the reasons I run up the stairs Monday through Friday day is because I know I am going to learn something new from the people on my team.

If you hire exceptional people not only will your business thrives, you will thrive too.

Here are a few reasons why you should hire people who are smarter than you.

Learning should be a lifelong goal.

If you work for a company that promotes intellectual curiosity, you are in a great place. There are a lot of avenues you can pursue to learn new things but one of the most rewarding is to learn from the people you hire. When you open yourself up to their perspectives, expertise and experience it’s amazing how much you can personally learn day in and day out.

Related: 7 Interview Questions To Help You Hire Superstars

You should always work to diversify your perspectives.

It’s a blessing any time you have an opportunity to see things in a different way. By broadening your exposure to new people you can tap into new ways of thinking, analyzing and sharpening your business acumen, ultimately making you a more well-rounded leader.

You can create something bigger than yourself.

With the right focus you and your team will achieve something greater and bigger than you could ever achieve on your own. Steve Jobs once said, “A small team of A+ players can run circles around a giant team of B and C players.” When you combine your superpower with the superpowers of the people you hire, you can literally change the world.

Related: Hiring for Your Startup: 3 Tips to Find the Right People

Their smarts will rub off and make YOU smarter.

You should look at the people you hire as mentors and teachers. You are hiring them for their skills, so let them shine and learn from them while they do it. Keep an open mind and encourage them to show you new ways of thinking and executing. Not only will you get the best out of them, ultimately making your business more successful, but they will also feel an amazing sense of fulfillment knowing their contributions raised the bar for both the company and you.

You will make them better.

You should surround yourself with people who can contribute beyond the short term; they should have a place in the company for years.  If you hire smart people, in addition to the benefits you will reap, they will reap the same benefits from YOU. Your skills and superpowers will make them smarter. If you teach them these principles early on the cycle will repeat as they become leaders. Once this happens you are well on your way towards building a great and enduring company that will thrive for years.

Related: 7 Interview Questions To Help You Hire Superstars

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Ready For Anything

For Struggling Startups, Retirees Are Coming to the Rescue

Ready For Anything

5 Signs a Candidate Is Lying or Exaggerating

Hiring Tips

What You Should Be Looking at in Potential Hires' Social Media Posts