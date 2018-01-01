Craig Cincotta

Guest Writer
Senior Director of Marketing Communications at SAP

Craig Cincotta serves as Senior Director of Marketing Communications for the Business Network and Applications Group at SAP.

What's A Job Title Really Worth?
Job Titles

Just as the map is not the territory, the job title is not the job. Focus on the who, what, where and how of your job to discover its true value.
5 min read
10 Principles for Creating an Effective Public Relations Plan
Public Relations

Principles are less about what to do than they are about how to do it. Adopt these precepts and prosper.
5 min read
10 Tips for Finding a Job That Will Make You Happy
Career Change

When you spend most of your time at your job, you want to make sure you enjoy it and get a lot out of it.
5 min read
How I Put My Mental Health First (and How You Can Too)
Mental Health

I am not a doctor, but I am someone who has personally overcome what may seem insurmountable. I know that for many the first step is the hardest one to take, and my hope with this post is that it encourages people to take that step.
9 min read
The Masters: 10 Inspirational Golf Quotes for Entrepreneurs
Project Grow

With the Masters just teeing off, golf's greatest players offer up advice on how to put your best foot forward at work.
5 min read
The 5 Must-Use Steps to Successfully Conduct a Performance Review With Employees
Performance Reviews

If you follow this plan you will gain a lot of insights that ultimately help people put themselves in control of their work, their future and ensures the company has a talent pool that is motivated to perform at their best.
7 min read
5 Things to Remember in Both Good and Bad Times
Starting a Business

Running a business is not easy, but there are ways to manage outcomes.
7 min read
7 Books (and Blogs) for the Entrepreneur in All of Us
Entrepreneurs

Whether you are the CEO of a Fortune 500 company, employee number two at a startup or someone who enjoys the challenge of solving problems, there is likely an entrepreneurial spirit in you.
8 min read
Taking the Startup Plunge? Be Prepared for These 5 Realities.
Working at a Startup

For those looking to make the transition into the startup world, you better be ready for some major changes.
4 min read
5 Signs Your Corporate Culture is Doomed
Company Culture

With Amazon's culture coming under fire, it may be the perfect time to reevaluate your own culture.
6 min read
14 Inspirational Movie Quotes for Entrepreneurs
Project Grow

If you are thinking about joining a startup or creating your own business, here are 14 quotes that will surely transfer from the silver screen to the startup stage.
7 min read
4 Reasons Why You Should Say Yes to Saying No
Success Strategies

Always agreeing to take on tasks, meet up with people and increase your responsibilites can hinder your business and hold it back.
4 min read
8 Tips to Help First-Time Managers Thrive
Management

The first time you become a manager, it can be both a positive and overwhelming experience. To help first-time managers start strong, here are a few tips to keep in mind on day one.
6 min read
10 Tips to Help Graduates Succeed in Their First Job
Graduation

To help recent college grads transition from the classroom to the office, here are a few pieces of advice on finding success.
4 min read
The 8 Values Every Company Should Live By
Company values

Values are an important part determining how great a company's culture can be.
4 min read
