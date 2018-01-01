Craig Cincotta serves as Senior Director of Marketing Communications for the Business Network and Applications Group at SAP.
Job Titles
What's A Job Title Really Worth?
Just as the map is not the territory, the job title is not the job. Focus on the who, what, where and how of your job to discover its true value.
Public Relations
10 Principles for Creating an Effective Public Relations Plan
Principles are less about what to do than they are about how to do it. Adopt these precepts and prosper.
Career Change
10 Tips for Finding a Job That Will Make You Happy
When you spend most of your time at your job, you want to make sure you enjoy it and get a lot out of it.
Mental Health
How I Put My Mental Health First (and How You Can Too)
I am not a doctor, but I am someone who has personally overcome what may seem insurmountable. I know that for many the first step is the hardest one to take, and my hope with this post is that it encourages people to take that step.
Project Grow
The Masters: 10 Inspirational Golf Quotes for Entrepreneurs
With the Masters just teeing off, golf's greatest players offer up advice on how to put your best foot forward at work.
Performance Reviews
The 5 Must-Use Steps to Successfully Conduct a Performance Review With Employees
If you follow this plan you will gain a lot of insights that ultimately help people put themselves in control of their work, their future and ensures the company has a talent pool that is motivated to perform at their best.
Starting a Business
5 Things to Remember in Both Good and Bad Times
Running a business is not easy, but there are ways to manage outcomes.
Entrepreneurs
7 Books (and Blogs) for the Entrepreneur in All of Us
Whether you are the CEO of a Fortune 500 company, employee number two at a startup or someone who enjoys the challenge of solving problems, there is likely an entrepreneurial spirit in you.
Working at a Startup
Taking the Startup Plunge? Be Prepared for These 5 Realities.
For those looking to make the transition into the startup world, you better be ready for some major changes.
Company Culture
5 Signs Your Corporate Culture is Doomed
With Amazon's culture coming under fire, it may be the perfect time to reevaluate your own culture.
Project Grow
14 Inspirational Movie Quotes for Entrepreneurs
If you are thinking about joining a startup or creating your own business, here are 14 quotes that will surely transfer from the silver screen to the startup stage.
Success Strategies
4 Reasons Why You Should Say Yes to Saying No
Always agreeing to take on tasks, meet up with people and increase your responsibilites can hinder your business and hold it back.
Management
8 Tips to Help First-Time Managers Thrive
The first time you become a manager, it can be both a positive and overwhelming experience. To help first-time managers start strong, here are a few tips to keep in mind on day one.
Graduation
10 Tips to Help Graduates Succeed in Their First Job
To help recent college grads transition from the classroom to the office, here are a few pieces of advice on finding success.
Company values
The 8 Values Every Company Should Live By
Values are an important part determining how great a company's culture can be.