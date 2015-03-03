4 Ways Samsung Says It Will Destroy Apple's iPhone 6

March 3, 2015 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine



Samsung’s newest phones, the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge, could be iPhone-killers, writes VentureBeat. The Korean electronics giant argues there are the four reasons why its latest models could put a dent in iPhone 6 sales:

1. Design. Samsung has pumped up its design and engineering performance in the new phones.

But executives took it a step further on stage by talking about how certain unnamed companies like to spend a lot of time designing what amounted to pretty baubles that have no real use to customers. Apple, cough, cough, Apple.

2. Battery. Samsung reportedly said at its announcement event that the new Galaxy have the ability to charge “twice as fast” as Apple’s iPhone. Interestingly, BlackBerry recently unveiled its own newest phone, the BlackBerry Leap, which it claims has a battery life of 25 hours.

3. Samsung Pay. Samsung said it’s releasing its own mobile payments service to rival Apple Pay. Samsung Pay will be compatible with two times as many merchants than other competitors, it says.

4. Photos. It’s no surprise that Samsung is touting its phones’ photo capabilities as better than Apple’s.

Samsung spent considerable time on stage doing side-by-side comparisons of photos and videos shot with the Galaxy S6 and the iPhone 6 cameras. Guess which camera came out looking waaaay better? Yep, the Galaxy S6!

Samsung Electronics was as No. 13 on Fortune’s latest Global 500 list. Apple’s ranking: No. 15.