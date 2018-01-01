Benjamin Snyder

Benjamin Snyder is a writer at Fortune.com.

Netherlands McDonald's Wants You to Make Music While Eating
Netherlands McDonald's Wants You to Make Music While Eating

Dutch designers created a musical placemat.
American Employees are the Happiest They've Been in Years
American Employees are the Happiest They've Been in Years

An annual survey from the Society for Human Resource Management shows that job satisfaction is at its highest percentage in a decade.
Mark Zuckerberg Takes Facebook Workers to Task Over 'All Lives Matter' Graffiti
Mark Zuckerberg Takes Facebook Workers to Task Over 'All Lives Matter' Graffiti

People have been scratching out 'black lives matter' and writing 'all lives matter' on the company's signature wall, he reportedly wrote.
People Are Freaking Out About This Mark Zuckerberg Photo
People Are Freaking Out About This Mark Zuckerberg Photo

'Damn, It's kind of creepy,' wrote the top Facebook comment on the photo.
Why Apple Will Never Create an iPad-Mac Hybrid
Why Apple Will Never Create an iPad-Mac Hybrid

It's because of customer experience, says Apple CEO Tim Cook.
Has the Ashley Madison Hacker Been Identified?
Has the Ashley Madison Hacker Been Identified?

A security researcher has found clues via Twitter.
Microsoft Offers Up to $100,000 to People Who Identify Security Bugs
Microsoft Offers Up to $100,000 to People Who Identify Security Bugs

Having just released Windows 10, the tech giant is looking to pay out big bucks to bug hunters.
Why Rebellious Kids Make More Money Later in Life
Why Rebellious Kids Make More Money Later in Life

Not listening to your parents may be profitable, research shows.
Apple, Samsung Are in Talks to Kill the SIM Card
Apple, Samsung Are in Talks to Kill the SIM Card

But don't expect a change until at least 2016, a report says.
Apple's Wozniak: We're All Going to Be Robots' Pets One Day, and That's OK
Apple's Wozniak: We're All Going to Be Robots' Pets One Day, and That's OK

The tech giant's co-founder is changing his tune about the future of artificial intelligence.
The Worst Thing About the iPhone Is About to Be Fixed
The Worst Thing About the iPhone Is About to Be Fixed

It's huge for public transportation users.
Google's Eric Schmidt Wants You to Know Glass Isn't Dead
Google's Eric Schmidt Wants You to Know Glass Isn't Dead

The company's wearable face computer isn't gone for good.
4 Ways Samsung Says It Will Destroy Apple's iPhone 6
4 Ways Samsung Says It Will Destroy Apple's iPhone 6

Samsung just took a bunch of shots at Apple. Here are four of them.
Many, Many More Kim Kardashian Apps Are Coming
Many, Many More Kim Kardashian Apps Are Coming

Her mobile game made $74 million last year.
The Retailers Shoppers Like the Most
The Retailers Shoppers Like the Most

A certain e-commerce giant topped the list of favorites, according to a new survey.
