Benjamin Snyder

McDonald's
Netherlands McDonald's Wants You to Make Music While Eating
Dutch designers created a musical placemat.
Job Satisfaction
American Employees are the Happiest They've Been in Years
An annual survey from the Society for Human Resource Management shows that job satisfaction is at its highest percentage in a decade.
Mark Zuckerberg
Mark Zuckerberg Takes Facebook Workers to Task Over 'All Lives Matter' Graffiti
People have been scratching out 'black lives matter' and writing 'all lives matter' on the company's signature wall, he reportedly wrote.
Mark Zuckerberg
People Are Freaking Out About This Mark Zuckerberg Photo
'Damn, It's kind of creepy,' wrote the top Facebook comment on the photo.
Apple
Why Apple Will Never Create an iPad-Mac Hybrid
It's because of customer experience, says Apple CEO Tim Cook.
Ashley Madison
Has the Ashley Madison Hacker Been Identified?
A security researcher has found clues via Twitter.
Microsoft
Microsoft Offers Up to $100,000 to People Who Identify Security Bugs
Having just released Windows 10, the tech giant is looking to pay out big bucks to bug hunters.
Personality Traits
Why Rebellious Kids Make More Money Later in Life
Not listening to your parents may be profitable, research shows.
Smartphones
Apple, Samsung Are in Talks to Kill the SIM Card
But don't expect a change until at least 2016, a report says.
Artificial Intelligence
Apple's Wozniak: We're All Going to Be Robots' Pets One Day, and That's OK
The tech giant's co-founder is changing his tune about the future of artificial intelligence.
iPhone
The Worst Thing About the iPhone Is About to Be Fixed
It's huge for public transportation users.
Google Glass
Google's Eric Schmidt Wants You to Know Glass Isn't Dead
The company's wearable face computer isn't gone for good.
Samsung vs iPhone
4 Ways Samsung Says It Will Destroy Apple's iPhone 6
Samsung just took a bunch of shots at Apple. Here are four of them.
Kim Kardashian
Many, Many More Kim Kardashian Apps Are Coming
Her mobile game made $74 million last year.
Retail
The Retailers Shoppers Like the Most
A certain e-commerce giant topped the list of favorites, according to a new survey.