James Dyson On Five Things To Know Before You Start Your Business

Here are some of the lessons I've picked up through trial and error which I'd offer to would-be entrepreneurs.

1. Trust Your Own Instincts

Stand by your idea. I wanted a clear bin on my machine because I believed people would want to see evidence of how their machine performed; in other words how much dirt was being picked up. Market research told me I was wrong. Some people thought I was mad, and one retailer even requested that the bin be frosted before they sold it. A few months later they acquiesced, admitting that people were coming into the shop asking for a Dyson with a clear bin.

2. Take Calculated Risks

Research from Cambridge University in the U.K. found that entrepreneurs' brains were more active in the region responsible for making "risky" decisions. This trait becomes even more crucial while we're in the midst of an economic downturn. I would argue that it's a perfect time to take a risk, since you've got a chance to get ahead of the competition while they're hibernating, waiting for good times to return. Dyson actually started in a recession, launching DC01 in 1993. Through economic ups and downs, we've continued to invest in the calculated risk of invention, and it's paid off.