Communication Strategies

41 Alternatives to the Word 'Cool'

41 Alternatives to the Word 'Cool'
Image credit: Entrepreneur
1 min read
This story originally appeared on PR Daily

Now that I’ve started paying attention to it, it’s appalling how many times I use the word “cool.” I don’t use it in any formal, written communication, but I do most assuredly use it too often in conversation and and in text messages.

We’re all writers here, so let’s see if we can’t come up with a few alternatives to the word “cool.” (“Cool” as an adjective meaning good or excellent: "That Tesla is cool.") Here are a few to get started, though not all of these will apply in every context.

1. Astonishing

2. Bewitching

3. Brilliant

4. Captivating

5. Charming

6. Copacetic

7. Delightful

8. Dashing

9. Divine

10. Distinctive

11. Dreamy

12. Dynamite

13. Elegant

14. Enchanting

15. Entrancing

16. Exceptional

17. Exemplary

18. Exquisite

19. Flawless

20. Graceful

 

21. Glorious

22. Groovy

23. Hip

24. Impeccable

25. Impressive

26. Incomparable

27. Inspiring

28. Irresistible

29. Marvelous

30. Polished

31. Profound

32. Sensational

33. Sharp

34. Shocking

35. Sophisticated

36. Splendid

37. Striking

38. Stylish

39. Unreal

40. Wonderful

41. Wondrous

How about you, PR Daily readers? Any to add to the list?

