41 Alternatives to the Word 'Cool'

March 20, 2015 1 min read

This story originally appeared on PR Daily



Now that I’ve started paying attention to it, it’s appalling how many times I use the word “cool.” I don’t use it in any formal, written communication, but I do most assuredly use it too often in conversation and and in text messages.

We’re all writers here, so let’s see if we can’t come up with a few alternatives to the word “cool.” (“Cool” as an adjective meaning good or excellent: "That Tesla is cool.") Here are a few to get started, though not all of these will apply in every context.

1. Astonishing 2. Bewitching 3. Brilliant 4. Captivating 5. Charming 6. Copacetic 7. Delightful 8. Dashing 9. Divine 10. Distinctive 11. Dreamy 12. Dynamite 13. Elegant 14. Enchanting 15. Entrancing 16. Exceptional 17. Exemplary 18. Exquisite 19. Flawless 20. Graceful 21. Glorious 22. Groovy 23. Hip 24. Impeccable 25. Impressive 26. Incomparable 27. Inspiring 28. Irresistible 29. Marvelous 30. Polished 31. Profound 32. Sensational 33. Sharp 34. Shocking 35. Sophisticated 36. Splendid 37. Striking 38. Stylish 39. Unreal 40. Wonderful 41. Wondrous

How about you, PR Daily readers? Any to add to the list?