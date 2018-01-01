Laura Hale Brockway

More From Laura Hale Brockway

13 Clever and Inspiring Quotes About Writing
Project Grow

13 Clever and Inspiring Quotes About Writing

The wisdom of these well-known, creative people can help writers who need some inspiration.
2 min read
Avoiding Punctuation 'Mass Hysteria'
Communications

Avoiding Punctuation 'Mass Hysteria'

Hyphens and dashes have different uses. They cannot be used interchangeably.
3 min read
3 More Examples of Bad Email Manners
Email Marketing

3 More Examples of Bad Email Manners

Plus an example of one organization that is going back to print over complaints of email overload.
2 min read
What Your Writing Says About Your Personality
Personality

What Your Writing Says About Your Personality

According to Watson the computer, anyway.
1 min read
4 Examples of Bad Email Manners
Email Marketing

4 Examples of Bad Email Manners

Huge, unsolicited attachments and pretending you know someone you don't are among this writer's no-nos.
4 min read
41 Alternatives to the Word 'Cool'
Communication Strategies

41 Alternatives to the Word 'Cool'

If the word 'cool' is wearing out its welcome in your personal lexicon, try these synonyms.
1 min read
8 Commonly Misunderstood Words
Communication Strategies

8 Commonly Misunderstood Words

Be careful when you use words such as 'comprise,' 'averse' and 'imply.' They are often used incorrectly.
4 min read
32 Alternatives to 'A Lot'
Writing

32 Alternatives to 'A Lot'

Do you find yourself using the term 'a lot' with regularity? Break the habit with these more-specific synonyms.
2 min read
5 Things You Can Learn From a Poorly Designed Website
Web Design

5 Things You Can Learn From a Poorly Designed Website

Websites without clear labels, that require multiple clicks to get to the most important stuff, and otherwise frustrate can serve as an example of what not to do.
3 min read
15 Tips to Make Writing Less Hellish
Writing

15 Tips to Make Writing Less Hellish

Writing doesn't need to be a tedious and frustrating task. Consider these tips to get your creative juices flowing.
2 min read
7 Tips to Help You Remember Names Better
Names

7 Tips to Help You Remember Names Better

Whether you're trying to impress a prospective client, networking to find a job, or meeting new co-workers, you don't want to be caught forgetting someone's name.
4 min read
What Would Jane Austen Do? A Guide to Social Media Etiquette
Social Media

What Would Jane Austen Do? A Guide to Social Media Etiquette

The author famous for her characters who make life-changing social blunders can teach social media users a thing or two.
4 min read
How to Keep Customers Focused on Your Website
Technology

How to Keep Customers Focused on Your Website

Research shows that the Internet has diminished readers' attention spans. Make it easier for your readers to grasp your point by adhering to these tips.
2 min read
10 Tips for Writing Better Online Marketing Content
Marketing

10 Tips for Writing Better Online Marketing Content

When a customer starts the conversation, it takes more to keep it going than a standard sales push.
2 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.