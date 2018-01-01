Laura Hale Brockway

Project Grow
13 Clever and Inspiring Quotes About Writing
The wisdom of these well-known, creative people can help writers who need some inspiration.
Communications
Avoiding Punctuation 'Mass Hysteria'
Hyphens and dashes have different uses. They cannot be used interchangeably.
Email Marketing
3 More Examples of Bad Email Manners
Plus an example of one organization that is going back to print over complaints of email overload.
Personality
What Your Writing Says About Your Personality
According to Watson the computer, anyway.
Email Marketing
4 Examples of Bad Email Manners
Huge, unsolicited attachments and pretending you know someone you don't are among this writer's no-nos.
Communication Strategies
41 Alternatives to the Word 'Cool'
If the word 'cool' is wearing out its welcome in your personal lexicon, try these synonyms.
Communication Strategies
8 Commonly Misunderstood Words
Be careful when you use words such as 'comprise,' 'averse' and 'imply.' They are often used incorrectly.
Writing
32 Alternatives to 'A Lot'
Do you find yourself using the term 'a lot' with regularity? Break the habit with these more-specific synonyms.
Web Design
5 Things You Can Learn From a Poorly Designed Website
Websites without clear labels, that require multiple clicks to get to the most important stuff, and otherwise frustrate can serve as an example of what not to do.
Writing
15 Tips to Make Writing Less Hellish
Writing doesn't need to be a tedious and frustrating task. Consider these tips to get your creative juices flowing.
Names
7 Tips to Help You Remember Names Better
Whether you're trying to impress a prospective client, networking to find a job, or meeting new co-workers, you don't want to be caught forgetting someone's name.
Social Media
What Would Jane Austen Do? A Guide to Social Media Etiquette
The author famous for her characters who make life-changing social blunders can teach social media users a thing or two.
Technology
How to Keep Customers Focused on Your Website
Research shows that the Internet has diminished readers' attention spans. Make it easier for your readers to grasp your point by adhering to these tips.
Marketing
10 Tips for Writing Better Online Marketing Content
When a customer starts the conversation, it takes more to keep it going than a standard sales push.