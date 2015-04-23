5 Emerging Tech Hubs From Around the World

April 23, 2015 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Silicon Valley isn’t the only place for tech startups to launch and thrive. Successful startups are growing from every major region of the world. Although these cities aren’t renowned for their clusters of hopeful tech entrepreneurs, they hold new opportunities for those looking to get in the startup game.

Below are five great emerging cities for tech startups, each from a different global region:

1. Jerusalem

Best known as the ancient city holy to billions of people around the world, Jerusalem has experienced a reawakening and offers an extraordinary blend of history and modernity not found elsewhere on the globe.

The city has become a flourishing center for biomed, cleantech, Internet/mobile startups, accelerators, investors and supporting service providers. There is even a group called Made in Jerusalem, which connects and provides resources for the local startup ecosystem.

In addition, Hebrew University, a top research university, and other colleges, are located in Jerusalem, ensuring a steady pipeline of local talent.

Not to mention, transplants and commuters from nearby Tel Aviv, widely considered the second most important tech hub in the world, has contributed to a ripe atmosphere of innovation in Jerusalem. The ancient city today is not just rich in history, but is full of promise and creativity for the future.

2. Stockholm

Scandinavia may not be the first place that comes to mind when thinking about startups, but Stockholm has emerged as a center for technology and innovation.

The location is ideal for expanding to London and other parts of Europe as a business grows. That’s exactly what Spotify, the music streaming service, did. The company was founded in Stockholm by Daniel Ek, and quickly branched out to Europe and eventually the rest of the world.

Stockholm is also home to multiple colleges and universities, including the Royal Institute of Technology, one of Scandinavia’s largest higher learning institutions devoted to tech. With a steady stream of college graduates in the area, budding tech companies can find skilled talent.

3. Santa Monica

A new California tech hub is growing outside the Silicon Valley. Santa Monica, bordered by Los Angeles, attracts droves of young people with its beautiful beaches, sunny weather and hip vibe. With an influx of young adults, the city has become a real center for tech.

Nicknamed Silicon Beach, the area is home to a more glamorous generation of startups that are often connected to entertainment and celebrities. To aid growth, startup accelerators including Launchpad and StartEngine are located in the area.

4. Buenos Aires

Buenos Aires is the hotspot for startups in Latin America. In 2013, 9,998 business were launched in the city, according to startup accelerator Startup Buenos Aires. The organization provides resources to connect and support local startups. The cultured and sophisticated city, often called the Paris of South America, is a hub for creative and ambitious individuals.

The city has a low cost of living and a high percentage of college students and graduates. As a bonus, the city is in the same time zone with many cities in the U.S., which can make management and processes easier for American founders.

5. Pune

From HSBC to Dana Holding Corp to Barclave, Pune, India, is home to the corporate tech centers of top companies. The city was highlighted as an emerging locale for IT companies in Mercer’s Quality of Living Rankings 2015. Call centers and young professionals are abundant in the area, and startups are the logical next step. The city is close to tech-hub Mumbai and houses several colleges.

Successful startups such as Druva Software and IntouchApp have gotten their start in Pune, and more are joining the ranks.

Thinking outside the startup location box can bring new ideas, insights and opportunities to growing tech businesses.

What do you think? What are the most promising new areas for tech startups? Let us know in the comments section below.

