Zach Cutler

Culture
5 Lessons Entrepreneurs Worldwide Can Learn From Israeli Culture
Lesson 1 in the "Startup Nation"? Lemons can always be turned into lemonade.
Video Marketing
6 Mistakes to Avoid When You Make a Promotional Video
Video's job isn't to educate; it's to initiate a personal connection or start a conversation with the customer.
Networking
3 Steps to Building Your Own Successful and Engaged Business Network
The right introductions can catapult a startup to a well-funded machine. So what are you waiting for? Start your own group.
Public Relations
How Your Public Relations Effort Should Look Like a Military Assault
Content marketing is your "troops on the ground." Your PR "air cover" provides those troops with third-party credibility.
Challenges
Why Every Descent Is Followed By An Ascent
Success doesn't happen despite the challenges but mainly because of them.
Startups
5 Takeaways from G-Startup's Tech Olympics
Innovation comes from everywhere, and that could include Jakarta, Sao Paulo and Beijing.
Work From Home
4 Reasons Not to Be a Stiff About Employees Working From Home
Flexibility boosts productivity and lowered stress. That's science, baby.
Data Analysis
Why the PR Industry Must Become More Data Focused
Chief marketing officers in other industries are mulling tremendous troves of data. Why not PR firms?
Public Relations
5 Things to Look for in a PR Agency
A good PR company is worth its weight in gold, so do your due diligence when it comes time to bring one on board.
Starting a Business
How to Find the Perfect Niche
Know your industry. Jump in. Iterate.
Public Relations
How to Find and Approach the Right Reporters
Why pay for an ad when you can get immediate, widely read coverage in the media?
Project Grow
4 Steps to Help You Achieve Your 'Promised Land'
What the Passover story symbolizes can help you in your personal business story.
Toxic Relationships
4 Reasons Why Rudeness Leads to Business Failure
Having a kind heart and giving it freely to others may be your greatest success of all.
Setting Goals
4 Steps to Planning a Great Next Quarter
Assign 'goal owners' on your team to ensure that things get done.
Public Relations
5 Ways to Amplify Your Media Coverage
Whenever you have a press mention, keep the party going by sharing that coverage with your shareholders.