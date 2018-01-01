Zach Cutler

Guest Writer
Founder & CEO, Cutler PR
Zach Cutler is an entrepreneur and founder and CEO of Cutler PR, a tech PR agency in New York and Tel Aviv. An avid tech enthusiast and angel investor, Cutler specializes in crafting social and traditional PR campaigns to help tech startups thrive.

5 Lessons Entrepreneurs Worldwide Can Learn From Israeli Culture
Culture

Lesson 1 in the "Startup Nation"? Lemons can always be turned into lemonade.
6 min read
6 Mistakes to Avoid When You Make a Promotional Video
Video Marketing

Video's job isn't to educate; it's to initiate a personal connection or start a conversation with the customer.
6 min read
3 Steps to Building Your Own Successful and Engaged Business Network
Networking

The right introductions can catapult a startup to a well-funded machine. So what are you waiting for? Start your own group.
4 min read
How Your Public Relations Effort Should Look Like a Military Assault
Public Relations

Content marketing is your "troops on the ground." Your PR "air cover" provides those troops with third-party credibility.
4 min read
Why Every Descent Is Followed By An Ascent
Challenges

Success doesn't happen despite the challenges but mainly because of them.
3 min read
5 Takeaways from G-Startup's Tech Olympics
Startups

Innovation comes from everywhere, and that could include Jakarta, Sao Paulo and Beijing.
4 min read
4 Reasons Not to Be a Stiff About Employees Working From Home
Work From Home

Flexibility boosts productivity and lowered stress. That's science, baby.
4 min read
Why the PR Industry Must Become More Data Focused
Data Analysis

Chief marketing officers in other industries are mulling tremendous troves of data. Why not PR firms?
3 min read
5 Things to Look for in a PR Agency
Public Relations

A good PR company is worth its weight in gold, so do your due diligence when it comes time to bring one on board.
4 min read
How to Find the Perfect Niche
Starting a Business

Know your industry. Jump in. Iterate.
5 min read
How to Find and Approach the Right Reporters
Public Relations

Why pay for an ad when you can get immediate, widely read coverage in the media?
4 min read
4 Steps to Help You Achieve Your 'Promised Land'
Project Grow

What the Passover story symbolizes can help you in your personal business story.
3 min read
4 Reasons Why Rudeness Leads to Business Failure
Toxic Relationships

Having a kind heart and giving it freely to others may be your greatest success of all.
3 min read
4 Steps to Planning a Great Next Quarter
Setting Goals

Assign 'goal owners' on your team to ensure that things get done.
4 min read
5 Ways to Amplify Your Media Coverage
Public Relations

Whenever you have a press mention, keep the party going by sharing that coverage with your shareholders.
4 min read
