Island Life: I Admit It, I Was Surprised

Everyone that I met in Bahrain told me that we were on an island, sometimes multiple times in the same conversation. At first, I thought people assumed that I didn’t have a handle on basic geography, but throughout my week there, I realized that their unique makeup really does permeate so much of their culture, down to the way they look at business. The conversations often went something like, “Well, Bahrain is an island so...” or “Since we’re on an island...”

Sociologically, it’s a down-to-earth place. Basically, everyone and anyone will offer to drive you home, everyone and anyone will ask you to join them on a social outing regardless of whether or not they even know your last name, and finally, everyone comes to Bahrain to stay (or so it seems). The islanders are a chilled-out bunch... except when it comes to entrepreneurship. Their ecosystem is tightly-knit, highly collaborative, and enthusiastic bordering on manic. They do everything together, and by “they,” I mean that all the different NGOs, NPOs, and governmental organizations involved in entrepreneurship (even remotely) band together tightly to support initiatives in so many different ways that I found myself drawing charts trying to keep it all straight.