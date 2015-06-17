My Queue

IPO

FitBit Raises IPO Price Range to $19 Per Share

FitBit Raises IPO Price Range to $19 Per Share
Image credit: FitBit | Instagram
This story originally appeared on CNBC

FitBit has raised its price range for shares in its initial public offering (IPO) to $17 to $19 per share, the company said Tuesday in a regulatory filing ahead of the company's stock pricing, which takes place on Wednesday, June 17.

At the midpoint of the range, it would value FitBit at roughly $3.7 billion. 

The company said it would offer 22.4 million shares of Class A stock and selling stockholders would offer 12.1 million shares of Class A common stock in the IPO.

The maker of popular fitness bands previously sought to sell shares between $14 to $16 apiece, raising as much as $478 million. FitBit, which is profitable, recorded about $100 million in net income on $745 million in revenue in the most recent calendar year.

