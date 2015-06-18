My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Artwork

How to Use Artwork to Communicate Your Company Culture

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Founder and Curator of MADE
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A visitor's first impression of a company begins when he or she enters its doors. Guests -- clients, prospective clients or employee candidates – immediately learn about the company and its culture based on what they see and how they feel in the space. 
 
In many offices, though, it seems the environment screams, or rather mumbles, generic (with the reception-area magazines offering the only clue to what kind of business it is).

Paying attention to what’s on the office walls is one of the most effective ways to control what the environment is communicating.
For those companies that need a little help sprucing up their place, here are a few tips to get you started:

Use art strategically

Start by determining how visitors and employees should ideally feel in the space -- something that resonates with its culture. Should the space convey a sense of calm confidence or energetic curiosity? Playfulness, seriousness or serious play?

Related: How Office Design Can Promote Peace of Mind 

For example, in the lobby of Bloomberg world headquarters in New York City, a large sculptural installation by Ursula Von Rydinsgvard greets visitors and employees. It simultaneously conveys a sense of impressive gravitas as well as signals Bloomberg's interest in how culture and media intersect. Large art pieces and screens are also integrated throughout the floors.

Control the message

Art can be an effective way to send a message about a company's vision and core values and having a strong underlying curatorial statement helps keep the selection of work focused. 
 
When PR giant Edelman moved its New York City offices from Times Square to Lower Manhattan, I curated its new art collection to reflect Edelman’s business interests as a communications leader. Each floor was devoted to exploring different communication systems including those within the body, in the city or that create society, identity and so on. The collection included work by well-known artists, emerging local artists and data scientists. I also started an art gallery of rotating exhibitions in their reception area to show work at the intersection of new technologies and contemporary art. 

Reflect the company's culture, no matter the budget 

Of course, art doesn't have to be blue-chip masterpieces to communicate effectively, nor is art only for in large corporate offices. Collecting emerging art by local MFA graduate students or under-the-radar mid-career artists is a smart option, especially for smaller or mid-size offices. The work is affordable and can also demonstrate how discovery is part of the business's DNA.

Related: Study: Office Plants Can Boost Productivity and Morale

Consider Dr. Avo Samuelian, a dentist who fills his Flatiron office with work by exemplary contemporary artists, mainly emerging but some more established. Samuelian’s focus on emerging contemporary art -- and rotating the collection every six months -- also serves to subtly but effectively underscore his use of leading technologies and procedures in his practice. "[Patients] enjoy their visits,” says Samuelian about the art, "it makes them less anxious and we have things to talk about other than dentistry."

If applicable, highlight community involvement

For companies with active corporate social responsibility programs, another effective strategy is to display art that reflects the company's philanthropic outreach. If the program has a global scope, scenes from those locations by well-known photographers would be an exciting and effective option. Displaying art created by children from a signature local community program could be relevant and meaningful. In either case, the art demonstrates a company's commitment to supporting its greater community. 

Keep it fresh

Rotating the art regularly as Samuelian does or having a separate art gallery like Edelman’s are ways to keep the office environment engaging and visually interesting. For some companies, it makes sense to hire an art consultant to curate temporary exhibitions instead of investing in a permanent collection.
 

Business owners work hard to deliver on client expectations and choose the perfect employees, but when it comes to their physical surroundings, some forget that the space is another tool to convey important information about their company and culture.

Related: Use Design to Promote an Epic Office Culture

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Amina Altai
Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Business Travel

Capturing a Sliver of Your Business Trip for Yourself

Entrepreneur Mindset

How to Escape From the Prison of Negative Thinking

Small Business Heroes

How to Come Up With Startup Business Ideas in the Digital Era