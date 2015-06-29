My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Transparency

4 Ways Payroll Transparency Benefits Companies With Nothing to Hide

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
4 Ways Payroll Transparency Benefits Companies With Nothing to Hide
Image credit: Pixabay
Guest Writer
Founder and CEO of Namely
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

An employee’s paycheck is almost always confidential, and rightfully so. According to a January 2014 survey from the Institute for Women’s Policy Research, about half of all workers -- 51 percent of women and 47 percent of men -- report that discussion of wage and salary information is either discouraged or prohibited by their employers.  

But workplaces everywhere are becoming radically transparent. Transparency is encouraged in multiple aspects of business, from leadership decisions and company financials to organizational and individual goals. Is payroll next in line? There are reasons for companies to consider making payroll open information.

It’s certainly a bold HR strategy to let every employee know how much their coworkers make. As such, it might not be right for every business. Before making salaries or compensation methodology transparent, ask the following questions:

  • Does payroll transparency mirror the company culture?
  • Is salary transparency doable with company size?
  • Is leadership prepared for the hard conversations that may ensue?

If the answer to all of those questions is a resounding “yes,” then payroll transparency is worth considering. Here’s why:

1. It enforces equality.

When payroll is transparent internally, suspicions of discrimination, favoritism and general unfairness are put to rest. With everything out in the open, employees can make sense of their earnings and those of their colleagues. That is especially important when it comes to bridging the gender gap in the workplace.

To enforce equality, consider sharing the methodology behind employee salaries. At Buffer, for instance, the exact formula used to calculate salaries is shared with the whole team. The formula takes into account everything from job type to seniority to experience and location.

The transparency makes it easy for employees to understand (and see) why certain employees make more or less than others. When employees know what their counterparts make, they’ll be in a better position to negotiate their own salary. 

Related: Let's Be Real: Why Transparency in Business Should Be the Norm

2. It motivates employees.

Sharing peers’ and superiors’ salary information is a surefire motivator. When employees can clearly see where they stand within the company in relation to their colleagues, they’re more likely to ask themselves why they’re in that position and do what they can to raise their prospects.

The heightened motivation sparked by payroll transparency gets employees excited about various training programs that increase individual raise prospects and overall productivity.

Related: Radical Transparency Can Re-Energize a Company's Culture and Deliver Results

3. It can help reduce turnover.

With payroll transparency, gone are the days of feeling cheated or undervalued. Making salary more transparent among employees lets everyone gauge what they make against company averages.

Knowing what colleagues make and what qualifies individuals for a pay raise is motivating. More importantly, the transparency gives employees the necessary tools they need to advocate for themselves , an attractive incentive for an employee to stay with the company.

Marketing analytics company SumAll is an example. CEO Dane Atkinson says that sharing employee salary data helps everyone get a better sense of their position within the workplace, boosts satisfaction levels and greatly reduces turnover (as proven by an impressive 95 percent retention rate).   

4. It promotes a culture of trust.

Above all else, internal payroll transparency breeds trust. Being open and honest about payroll establishes trust between management and employees. Employees don’t have to wonder who’s getting a raise or if they’re being paid what they deserve. The more employees know, the less time they will spend racking their brains about payroll.      

Atkinson explains here: “It’s stunning how much stress exists in the workplace around compensation, how much time is spent by employees trying to be treated fairly. When you take that away, it’s not only more productive for the company but a huge relief on the team.”

Related: 4 Reasons You Should Let Your Team Set its Salaries

 

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Patricia Fletcher
Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Transparency

Transparency Can Make Life and Business Much Easier for Entrepreneurs

Transparency

If No One Is Engaging With Your Marketing, You Should Do This

Transparency

How This Recruiting Company Is Putting the 'Human' Back Into Human Resources