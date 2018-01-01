Matt Straz

Matt Straz

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO of Namely
Matt Straz is the founder and CEO of Namely, the HR and payroll platform for the world's most exciting companies.

3 Reasons Why HR is Critical to Your Company's Success
Human Resources

HR directors aren't usually considered a CEO's "right hand." But they should be.
4 min read
How to Leverage Your Executive Leadership Team
Leadership Team

Once a trustworthy, capable leadership team is assembled, it's time to step back and let the team members do their jobs.
6 min read
How to Support Employees Returning to the Workplace
Employee Training

A new set of best practices can be expected to take hold in the near future which benefit employees and their families.
5 min read
Is Employee Feedback Missing at Your Company? Here's Why and How to Fix It.
Employee Engagement

Paying attention to these three reasons employees still aren't getting the performance feedback they need may boost your staff engagement big-time.
5 min read
How Employees and Managers See Things Differently -- and How to Fix It
Engaged Employees

Start today to mend the perception gap at your company. Here are 3 ways.
5 min read
How to Get Your Office Workaholics to Take Time Off
Workaholic

65 percent of employees in one study said that their office culture sent discouraging or mixed messages about taking time off.
5 min read
How to Control Increasing Employee-Benefits Costs
Health-care Costs

Healthcare costs are rising, and that means one thing for employers: more expensive employee benefits.
5 min read
This is What Happens When You Adopt Equal Pay Legislation
equal pay

Take a page from the state legislatures active in this regard. Make work and compensation fair for your own employees.
5 min read
The Expensive Benefit Plan Penalties You'll Want to Avoid
Employee Benefits

The DOL has released a list of updated penalties for employee benefits, and you need to stay compliant now more than ever.
4 min read
What's in a Name? New HR Titles Reflect These Professionals' Strategic Importance.
Human Resources

How does 'people operations' strike you? 'Chief people officer'? 'Chief happiness officer'?
5 min read
Do You Really Need a Non-Compete Agreement?
Contracts

If your contract covers employees who have no access to trade secrets, you may want to reconsider.
4 min read
Wearables at Work? What You Need to Consider.
Wearable Tech

Wearable technology sounds a bit like Big Brother. But, done right, 'wearable data' has the potential to impact real positive change in the office.
6 min read
The Most Unusual, Even Wacky, HR Laws Nationwide
Human resources law

Work a job in Florida? Feel free to bring your gun. Just keep it in your car.
5 min read
Why It's Not Too Early to Start Improving Open Enrollment
Employee Benefits

Events that are interactive and offer in-person consultations may help employees who feel overwhelmed by a thick packet of paper.
7 min read
Can Distractions Actually Boost Productivity in the Workplace?
Distractions

Smartphones? Email? Dogs in the office? Believe it or not, these things can actually encourage more, not less, work.
5 min read
