Matt Straz

Human Resources
3 Reasons Why HR is Critical to Your Company's Success
HR directors aren't usually considered a CEO's "right hand." But they should be.
Leadership Team
How to Leverage Your Executive Leadership Team
Once a trustworthy, capable leadership team is assembled, it's time to step back and let the team members do their jobs.
Employee Training
How to Support Employees Returning to the Workplace
A new set of best practices can be expected to take hold in the near future which benefit employees and their families.
Employee Engagement
Is Employee Feedback Missing at Your Company? Here's Why and How to Fix It.
Paying attention to these three reasons employees still aren't getting the performance feedback they need may boost your staff engagement big-time.
Engaged Employees
How Employees and Managers See Things Differently -- and How to Fix It
Start today to mend the perception gap at your company. Here are 3 ways.
Workaholic
How to Get Your Office Workaholics to Take Time Off
65 percent of employees in one study said that their office culture sent discouraging or mixed messages about taking time off.
Health-care Costs
How to Control Increasing Employee-Benefits Costs
Healthcare costs are rising, and that means one thing for employers: more expensive employee benefits.
equal pay
This is What Happens When You Adopt Equal Pay Legislation
Take a page from the state legislatures active in this regard. Make work and compensation fair for your own employees.
Employee Benefits
The Expensive Benefit Plan Penalties You'll Want to Avoid
The DOL has released a list of updated penalties for employee benefits, and you need to stay compliant now more than ever.
Human Resources
What's in a Name? New HR Titles Reflect These Professionals' Strategic Importance.
How does 'people operations' strike you? 'Chief people officer'? 'Chief happiness officer'?
Contracts
Do You Really Need a Non-Compete Agreement?
If your contract covers employees who have no access to trade secrets, you may want to reconsider.
Wearable Tech
Wearables at Work? What You Need to Consider.
Wearable technology sounds a bit like Big Brother. But, done right, 'wearable data' has the potential to impact real positive change in the office.
Human resources law
The Most Unusual, Even Wacky, HR Laws Nationwide
Work a job in Florida? Feel free to bring your gun. Just keep it in your car.
Employee Benefits
Why It's Not Too Early to Start Improving Open Enrollment
Events that are interactive and offer in-person consultations may help employees who feel overwhelmed by a thick packet of paper.
Distractions
Can Distractions Actually Boost Productivity in the Workplace?
Smartphones? Email? Dogs in the office? Believe it or not, these things can actually encourage more, not less, work.