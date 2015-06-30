Intellectual Property Hullabaloo: The Ethical Quagmire Of Online Content Creation & Your Brand

June 30, 2015 4 min read

What makes one social media account stronger than the next? Yes, numbers are indicative of reach, but most experts can attest to one underlying golden rule that can make or break even the most-thought out of strategies: Content. Good, original content.

Being social online entails operating in an open-source environment, a space where we’re constantly creating and sharing content, usually free of charge… which makes plagiarism all the more easier. Plagiarism is more straightforward and subject to copyright laws when compared to intellectual property theft, which in addition to plagiarism also includes borrowing ideas and topics. Although both include copying someone else’s work, one is more easily pinpointed then the other.

Here’s the deal, a good social media manager or strategist does not always translate into a good content creator or developer. And that’s fine, most social media agencies have realized this trend and have quickly adapted by commissioning content creators and freelance writers on many different topics to embody the brand’s persona online. Over time, this model has enabled brands to position themselves as authorities in their field and has given their followers a reason to visit their social media platforms regularly, in some cases daily. Other brands have been lucky enough to hire passionate marketers who understand their target audiences and product enough create unique engaging content around it. And finally there are those who base their entire presence on drawing inspiration and content from a variety of sources or directly from competition.

This is where the discussion gets complex, does drawing constant inspiration though recycling ideas and recreating visuals make your idea original or does it constitute intellectual property theft? The lines can be blurry, but more often than not I would choose the latter. In my opinion, a well-rounded content creator is constantly aware of popular posts from competitors while also ensuring that their client’s work isn’t being echoed verbatim across the board. While you can’t always prevent people from copying your work, you can help your brand stay ahead of the curve by continuing to innovate rather than imitate. Having said that here are 4 points to watch out when creating content for your brand: