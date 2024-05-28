Key stakeholders across Saudi Arabia's public and private foodtech sectors are expected to be brought together at Red Sea Foodtech Connect 2024.

The third edition of Red Sea Foodtech Connect, an annual Saudi Arabia-based conference for foodtech startups, entrepreneurs, and stakeholders, will be held in Riyadh on June 11, 2024.

Hosted by the Sunbolah Program, a joint initiative of the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture (MEWA) and the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) to empower entrepreneurs in the foodtech and agriculture sectors, the 2024 edition of the event is owned by MEWA and sponsored by Jahez, Saudi Arabia's online food-delivery unicorn.

Held under the theme "Meet The Big," the event is set to convene investors, regulators, decision-makers, innovators, and food industry leaders, and thereby offer opportunities for networking and collaborations. Key stakeholders across the Kingdom's public and private foodtech sectors are also expected to be brought together at Red Sea Foodtech Connect 2024.

Founded by serial entrepreneur Mohammed Al Qurashi, Red Sea Foodtech Connect has hosted a multitude of Saudi entrepreneurs and investors at its previous editions, and has also addressed topics such as F&B aggregation, food security and innovation, and innovation funding. "The third edition of Red Sea Food Tech Connect, 'Meet The Big,' is shaping up to be the strongest yet, with the full sector unifying under the aim of bolstering innovation in the Kingdom," Al Qurashi said. "The support of the Sunbolah program has been crucial in bringing this year's event to life."

Set to take place at The Garage in Riyadh, a key highlight of this year's conference will be a fireside chat with HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, founder and CEO of KBW Ventures. Titled "Venture Capital View," the moderated discussion is expected to place a spotlight on Prince Khaled's sector agnostic investments across a plethora of startups, as well as his first-mover mindset in backing foodtech ideas that deal with alternative proteins. Those who wish to submit questions for Prince Khaled are encouraged to do so on the event postings across Red Sea Foodtech Connect's social media channels.

Companies that are already expected to be a part of Red Sea Foodtech Connect 2024 include the aforementioned Jahez, as well as Nadec, a Riyadh-based F&B company, Calo, a Bahrain-based app that provides nutritious meals for busy people, the Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company (SALIC), a Saudi joint-stock company owned by the country's sovereign wealth fund, Public Investment Fund (PIF); and the NOUG, a PIF company and the first Saudi brand to specialize in camel milk products.

Those who wish to attend the Riyadh-based event on June 11, 2024, can register themselves here.

