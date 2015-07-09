Cultivate These 7 Attributes of Master Achievers

July 9, 2015 6 min read

Master achievers are those people who have an unwavering commitment to happiness and success. They are the people who, despite the criticism and negativity thrown at them, achieve anyway. They are the people who never stop, no matter how difficult a challenge.

These achievers are disciplined in specific habits available to everyone. What makes one person a super achiever and another person average is if these habits are applied with consistency or not that.

1. Hungry for achievement.

Master achievers hunger for the sensation achieving brings to their lives. Success at something they did not know they could achieve brings them the joy and satisfaction that motivates these types of people.

Achievement thrills them with a sense of newness that inspires creativity and excitement. When master achievers reach one level of success they are immediately curious about what could be next. They begin charting innovative paths to get to something even larger. They feed their hunger one achievement at time to live a life of success, happiness and satisfaction.

Master achievers perceive themselves as elite in their field. They never wallow in feelings of inferiority. By learning to climb the ladder of success they overcome uncertainty and come out victorious. They accept that uncertainties and insecurities will come along the way but they use the challenge as fuel.

Super achievers do not see limits, they see possibilities.

2. Mental strength.

Exceptionally successful people neither run from nor dwell on their fears. They confront the fears most people shy away from. They recognize fear and doubt as the two biggest enemies to their success.

Fear and doubt are all mental. High achievers feel these emotions, just as anyone else, but make the required effort not to be influenced by them. The successful elite use mental discipline and hard work to cultivate the habits that override these two negative counter forces.

The mark of a courageous person is the willingness to face what they fear. Master achievers habitually do the very things that scare them as a systematic desensitization process. The more they expose themselves to fearful situations, the less power fear has over them.

A person with the ambition to reach the top of their field must confront the fears holding them back. That is what makes someone a huge success.

3. Unwavering commitment.

Super achievers live with an unwavering commitment. They live with an intense belief in themselves, their business, their purpose and mission. They believe in the services they sell and in the quality of their customers. This deep belief cuts through the uncertainty and wavering that a less committed person would trip over on their path to success.

Super achievers know there is a one-to-one relationship between the depth of their belief and what happens in their reality. They believe wholeheartedly in the rightness and goodness of what they stand for, what they are trying to achieve and what it will take to achieve it. This deep belief is the catalyst for creating their phenomenal reality.

Those who are not committed tend to live empty lives. Super achievers know that caring deeply is a critical element in life. All people who enjoy great lives care deeply about what they do.

4. Always prepared.

Truly successful people do not procrastinate. Research and preparation keep them ahead of the game. Super achievers do the things the average person is unwilling to do. They make the necessary sacrifices to keep pace with the elite-of-the-elite. That is what makes them extraordinary.

A master achiever never goes into a meeting unprepared. They do the research necessary to get themselves and their team to the next level of advancement. They do not leap at every deal that comes their way. They thoroughly review every detail of a new deal or collaboration before deciding whether to take it on.

Preparation is the foundation of confidence. A person who has prepared thoroughly has no fear or doubt when presenting ideas or when deciding on new opportunities. Being prepared and informed is what makes super achievers smart decision makers and great leaders.

5. Persistent learners.

Super achievers are passionate about learning. The excitement of not knowing fuels their curiosity and motives them to take their new ideas to the next level. There is no room for ego or complacency in the lives of master achievers. They are always open to learning and never assume they know it all because that would limit their creativity and leave no room for more success.

These types of people are in continual self-development. They tend to be avid journal writers, involved in professional development groups, trainings and seminars. They voraciously read whatever they can get their hands on to become bigger, wiser, happier and more satisfied in life and career.

Those who are in-it-to-win-it live the belief that if they are not working to get better, they are getting worse.

6. Fiercely accountable.

People who are wise in the areas of self-awareness and self-management are the greatest successes. They know their biggest management challenge is managing themselves. They do not view themselves as working for someone else, even if they do. They are "self" employed in the sense that they know to get to the top of their field they have to be accountable for getting themselves there.

They see themselves as the one constant they can influence, control and change. Super achievers take full responsibility for who they are and never put blame off onto others for any failure. They examine what failed, look for what they can improve and make immediate efforts to do that.

They view themselves as owning their careers, lives, finances, family, choices and relationships. They take complete responsibility.

7. Alchemists when confronting setbacks.

The successful elite use all challenges to fuel their creativity and their drive toward more success. Letdowns are viewed as painful learning opportunities for greater advancement.

The super successful have learned that success is a process, not an event. They expect to have good and bad days, experiences, deals and failures. All experiences, good and bad, are used for their promotion, personal transformation and education. Hindsight provides them with the understanding and gratitude for why it all had to happen the way it did.

Super achievers know success in life and career results from using each challenge along the road to their benefit.

