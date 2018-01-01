Sherrie Campbell

Sherrie Campbell

Contributor
Psychologist, Author, Speaker

Sherrie Campbell is a psychologist in Yorba Linda, Calif., with two decades of clinical training and experience in providing counseling and psychotherapy services. She is the author of Loving Yourself: The Mastery of Being Your Own Person. Her new book, Success Equations: A Path to an Emotionally Wealthy Life, is available for pre-order.

7 Ways to Create a Life of Success Without Ceilings
Success without ceilings keeps us inspired, growing and creative.
7 min read
The Magic of Verbal Affirmation and Emotional Connection In Management Roles
Great managers create great team members.
7 min read
Discipline Is What Leads to Success
Disciplined entrepreneurs have the resourcefulness to solve their problem in one way or another.
6 min read
6 Effective Tactics for Handling a Toxic Boss
Salvaging your dignity from an abusive boss is a job all its own.
7 min read
What Motivates You to Work?
That paycheck will never be big enough if it's the only reason you're going to work.
6 min read
7 Characteristics of Emotionally Wealthy Women
Focus and determination are the building blocks of genuine happiness.
6 min read
To Raise Exceptional Children, Teach Them These 7 Values
Any fact or bit of knowledge we teach a child might be obsolete when they are adults, but values endure through all changes.
7 min read
6 Simple Ways to Manage and Overcome Stress
Put your ego down and ask for the help when you need it.
5 min read
4 Strategies for Recruiting and Retaining Successful Employees
The best employees are in it for the long run.
4 min read
8 Traits of Exceptional Character That Lead to Happiness and Success
Always decide hires on character. You can teach skills, but adults who don't know how to be a good person won't learn on the job.
6 min read
7 Ways to Bolster the Confidence of Your Sales Reps
Even the best salesperson who ever lived was told "no" much more often than "yes."
6 min read
7 Effective Ways to Initiate and Cultivate Business Referrals
The is no better marketing than the praise of someone happy they paid for your work.
7 min read
4 Telltale Signs You're Negotiating With Somebody Who Is Dishonest
Never assume it's the truth just because you like what you're hearing.
5 min read
8 Essentials for Developing Mental Fortitude
Adversity is inevitable, but you have to work to develop the strength to get through it successfully.
6 min read
9 Reasons Teams Love Empathetic Managers
People do their best work when they trust the boss.
6 min read
