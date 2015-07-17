Data Analysis

5 Tips for Getting Your Analytics Game on Point

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
4 min read
This story originally appeared on PR Newswire's Small Business PR Toolkit

Data is a powerful tool, and in the Internet age we have unprecedented access to all kinds of raw information. Many companies, mine included, want you to use our product, which is a product that gives you analytics and insights — mining all of the digital data associated with your business’s digital existence. The thing about data analytics and insights, is that they mean nothing unless you have the organization to support the decision making for change and improvement. The link between turning insight into business growth are the human elements of critical thinking and decision making.

Large companies have entire teams dedicated to analyzing data and managing business system change and process change, but for many small businesses, there is rarely that luxury. The good news is that you can manage your data, and you can grow your company with data analytics and insights, but you have to set up the right internal infrastructure first.

The following five steps are a basic outline for getting your analytics game on point:

  • Set Goals
  • Find Your KPIs
  • Start Small
  • Use the Right Tools
  • Manage Change

1. Set Goals

Analytics mean nothing if there are no goals. One of the easiest and simplest ways to get your company aligned is to make sure that everyone is pursuing the same goal. Set SMART goals at that. Make sure everyone knows what’s urgent, what’s important, and what the are the next steps and deliverables needed to make those goals happen, even if it’s just you. Can data help us make better decisions? If so, then you need to set your KPIs.

2. Find Your KPIs 

Determining the important metrics to be monitoring, isn’t always easy and/or readily apparent, but analytics mean nothing if there are no KPIs. KPIs or Key Performance Indicators are the group of important metrics that contribute to change. Whether it’s unit sales or increase in readers that affects your business the most, choose metrics that truly contribute to growth. Often we can get distracted by numbers that are positive, but don’t really contribute to growth, they just look good on paper.

3. Start Small 

Data is overwhelming, so you don’t need all of the data all of the time. Once you’ve identified a few important KPIs stick with those and measure progress over time. Once you feel comfortable with the KPIs you have chosen and have worked measuring them into your routine, and making decisions based on your data, then add more as you feel comfortable doing so, but there’s no use in overwhelming yourself or your team.

4. Use the Right Tools 

There are analytic tools for everything these days. And we do mean everything. There is always some dashboard or new plugin or platform you can add to your business processes in your sales cycle, in your blog marketing, in your email blasts, employee training, employee communication and performance tracking. The list goes on. And if you can’t find it off the shelf, someone is quite readily available and willing to help you build it if they see value.

Depending on what KPIs you’ve chosen for your business there are tools that exist that do in fact optimize reach and automate A/B testing for you to leverage the data that has been received. The tool you choose will ultimately depend on the goals and KPIs you’ve set for your company.

5. Manage Change 

All of the data means nothing, if you aren’t willing to make changes based on what the data shows. Many small businesses are comfortable at status quo, but if you’re looking to grow your business that might mean making tough decisions that affect the current way of doing things, or that will require new processes or systems that are implemented which requires managing the change. Building out the right processes and communicating with the team on the new way of getting business done. This also goes back to goal setting, and making sure that short term goals align with long term goals and that the work being produced supports company goals. 

Written by Heather Wied, marketing director for Pubsoft. 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Data Analysis

3 Ways Generation Z Can Master Data Analysis

Data Analysis

Dive into Data Science With These Discounted Courses

Data Analysis

Listen to Your Customers: Turn to Data to Discover Their Truth