Small Business PR

How to Get the Media Hooked On Your Company
Publicity

How to Get the Media Hooked On Your Company

With everyone's products vying for media attention, here's how to get them interested in your company.
6 min read
The 5 Marketing Trends to Keep Your Eyes on for 2017
Marketing

The 5 Marketing Trends to Keep Your Eyes on for 2017

From detailed content to innovative social-media campaigns, here are some trends to look out for in the upcoming year.
3 min read
Writing for a Mobile Audience: 4 Things to Remember
Mobile

Writing for a Mobile Audience: 4 Things to Remember

Readers using small screens interact with the content you write in a different way.
3 min read
3 Key Steps for Crisis Communication
Crisis Management

3 Key Steps for Crisis Communication

No business is immune to experiencing a crisis, but how a company responds determines if it can weather the storm or not.
3 min read
Tips for Pitching the Media
Media Coverage

Tips for Pitching the Media

Read on to learn how to better capture the media's attention
4 min read
7 Email Marketing Best Practices
Email Marketing

7 Email Marketing Best Practices

Keep these in mind to design an email marketing campaign that's easy on the eyes
4 min read
Your 5-Step Guide to Creating Quality Content -- Every Time
Web Content

Your 5-Step Guide to Creating Quality Content -- Every Time

This checklist will help make sure the content you're putting out is high quality.
4 min read
Top Marketing Trends for Small Businesses
Trends

Top Marketing Trends for Small Businesses

These 5 trends can help keep your marketing relevant
3 min read
Why 'Digital' Marketing Is the New Traditional Marketing
Marketing

All types of marketing have the same function: to garner attention.
4 min read

All types of marketing have the same function: to garner attention.
4 min read
All About Buyer Personas: What They Are, Why You Need Them and How to Make Them Effective
Marketing

Industry leaders encourage constructing buyer personas. Here's what you need to know about them.
3 min read

Industry leaders encourage constructing buyer personas. Here's what you need to know about them.
3 min read
Use Breaking News to Build Buzz for Your Business
Building Buzz

These three steps will help.
4 min read

These three steps will help.
4 min read
4 Ways Mobile Payments Can Help Your Business Grow
Mobile Payments

There are more benefits to mobile payments than you might think.
4 min read

There are more benefits to mobile payments than you might think.
4 min read
4 Steps for Writing Long-Form Content
Content

4 Steps for Writing Long-Form Content

A blank page can be intimidating, but these steps will make mastering long-form content easier.
4 min read
4 Social Media Sites Small Businesses Should Use More Often
Social Media

There's more out there than Facebook, Instagram, Pintrest and Twitter.
4 min read

There's more out there than Facebook, Instagram, Pintrest and Twitter.
4 min read
3 Reasons Your Small Business Should Use Email Marketing
Email Marketing

3 Reasons Your Small Business Should Use Email Marketing

Even with the rise of native content and social marketing, email marketing is key for a successful small business.
3 min read
