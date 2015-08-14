Architects Seek $2.9 Billion to Build 'Lord of the Rings' City

Ever immersed yourself in J. R. R. Tolkien's literature and wished you could travel to Middle Earth yourself? Well one enthusiast group of architects wants to make this a reality.

A group of British architects are hoping to raise £1.85 billion ($2.89 billion) to create a life-size replica of Minas Tirith, the fortified capital city of Gondor, which featured in the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy.

As big fans of the trilogy, the architects want to "challenge the common perception of community and architecture" and build the White City help to boost the U.K. economy.

As part of the project, they want to create commercial and residential properties; adding that most of the money will cover building costs including £1.4bn for material and £15m for land. The desired location? A choice between two locations in South East England.