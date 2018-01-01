CNBC

Tesla, SolarCity Close to Merger Agreement
The two companies could agree on the terms of a deal in the coming days.
Architects Seek $2.9 Billion to Build 'Lord of the Rings' City
Funds are being raised for the Minas Tirith replica on Indiegogo.
Tesla and Elon Musk's Twitter Feeds Hacked
The rogue message had one person's phone ringing and ringing.
Robot Buys Ecstacy With Bitcoin, Gets Arrested
It's all in the name of art, folks.
The Tech Bubble Is About to Burst, This VC Says
The value of many multi-billion dollar technology companies like Uber and Snapchat will fall in the coming months.
Video on Twitter? This Investor Says Yes, Please.
It will be a 'powder keg, in a good way.'
Mexican Mobster Becomes Business Mentor at LA Event
Sometimes the truth really is stranger than fiction.
Verizon CEO: No 'Significant' Talks to Buy AOL
Verizon CEO Lowell McAdam said reports that the company has held concrete talks to acquire AOL are 'not accurate.'
Fallen Giants: Iconic Companies That Disappeared
Companies that seem invincible now might not be around forever. Here's a look back at some mega brands that have faded away.
Report: Microsoft Picks New CEO, May Replace Gates as Chairman
The tech giant will reportedly appoint Satya Nadella its new CEO and is considering replacing founder Bill Gates as chairman.
