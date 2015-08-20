Woman Socked With $1,500 Bill After Uber Never Closed Out Her Ride

August 20, 2015 2 min read

Unbeknownst to her, Virginia resident Jenny Partington just took the longest Uber ride ever.

After using the service to travel a few miles across town to a friend’s house, Partington was stunned to open the app six days later and see an email receipt totaling $1,537.13. Her trip had never been closed out, it turns out, and the meter had tirelessly continued to rack up charges.

Making matters worse is the fact that the amount was immediately debited from Partington’s checking account because she pays for rides using Paypal, according to Arlington Now. “I’m closing on a house on Thursday and need that money for my down payment,” she told the outlet on Tuesday.

Clear-cut though the error might have been, Uber was loath to correct it until Partington involved local media. She says that she emailed the company eight times to no response, and when she tried to log into her account it had been disabled.

When Arlington Now reached out to Uber, however, Partington received her refund within an hour. Uber told Consumerist that a “technical error” was to blame, and that the company was working to prevent similar charges from happening in the future.

Partington’s $1,537 tab easily trounces some of the longest Uber rides on record -- though many of those cases involve passengers drunkenly passed out in the backseat of their cars.

