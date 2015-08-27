How a Long Wait in Line Made This Franchisee Understand Demand and Provide a Solution

August 27, 2015 3 min read

Entrepreneurship is all about identifying a problem and creating a solution. Hiedeh Honari realized an issue in San Francisco while waiting for her blowout: the city didn't have enough blow dry bars to meet the demand. So, she decided to take action, opening a Cherry Blow Dry Bar. Here's what she has learned.

Name: Hiedeh Honari

Franchise owned: Cherry Blow Dry Bar, in San Francisco

How long have you owned a franchise?

Opened in August 2014.

Why franchising?

I favored the idea of opening a business where I didn’t have to reinvent the wheel. There are many components that go into an operational business. With the backing of a franchise and a strong corporate team, I could hit the ground running.

What were you doing before you became a franchise owner?

Full-time mom! I’ve also worked in interior design, and as an actress.

Why did you choose this particular franchise?

I was waiting in line at a different blow dry bar and recognized the long lines and high demand. It was at that moment that I knew this was a booming industry and a business that had great potential. I chose Cherry Blow Dry Bar not only because I loved their concept and approach, but because I wanted to be the first franchisee in San Francisco and introduce the brand to a new city.

How much would you estimate you spent before you were officially open for business?

$400,000.

Where did you get most of your advice/do most of your research?

My husband and our attorney. Of course, I also spoke with every friend, family member and professional acquaintance I could get to listen! I had enormous positive feedback, and also did a lot of research online.

What were the most unexpected challenges of opening your franchise?

Opening was the easy part! Once you open and you find yourself handling both the business and customer ends is when the challenges kick in.

What advice do you have for individuals who want to own their own franchise?

The business does not run itself, be prepared to do the gritty work and the handle the not-so-glamorous ends of the business.

What’s next for you and your business?

I would like to expand. I’d love to have up to three salons, more employees, and be the go-to blow dry bar in San Francisco!

