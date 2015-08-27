Franchise Players

How a Long Wait in Line Made This Franchisee Understand Demand and Provide a Solution

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How a Long Wait in Line Made This Franchisee Understand Demand and Provide a Solution
Image credit: Cherry Blow Dry Bar
Cherry Blow Dry Bar
Reporter
3 min read

Franchise Players is Entrepreneur's Q&A interview column that puts the spotlight on franchisees. If you're a franchisee with advice and tips to share, email ktaylor@entrepreneur.com.

Entrepreneurship is all about identifying a problem and creating a solution. Hiedeh Honari realized an issue in San Francisco while waiting for her blowout: the city didn't have enough blow dry bars to meet the demand. So, she decided to take action, opening a Cherry Blow Dry Bar. Here's what she has learned.

Name: Hiedeh Honari

Franchise owned: Cherry Blow Dry Bar, in San Francisco

How long have you owned a franchise?

Opened in August 2014.

Related: Tapping Into My Creativity as a Bottle & Bottega Franchisee

Why franchising?

I favored the idea of opening a business where I didn’t have to reinvent the wheel. There are many components that go into an operational business. With the backing of a franchise and a strong corporate team, I could hit the ground running.

What were you doing before you became a franchise owner?

Full-time mom! I’ve also worked in interior design, and as an actress.

Why did you choose this particular franchise?

I was waiting in line at a different blow dry bar and recognized the long lines and high demand. It was at that moment that I knew this was a booming industry and a business that had great potential. I chose Cherry Blow Dry Bar not only because I loved their concept and approach, but because I wanted to be the first franchisee in San Francisco and introduce the brand to a new city.

How much would you estimate you spent before you were officially open for business?

$400,000.

Where did you get most of your advice/do most of your research?

My husband and our attorney. Of course, I also spoke with every friend, family member and professional acquaintance I could get to listen! I had enormous positive feedback, and also did a lot of research online.

Related: How This Couple Went From Customers to Franchisees

What were the most unexpected challenges of opening your franchise?

Opening was the easy part! Once you open and you find yourself handling both the business and customer ends is when the challenges kick in.

What advice do you have for individuals who want to own their own franchise?

The business does not run itself, be prepared to do the gritty work and the handle the not-so-glamorous ends of the business.

What’s next for you and your business?  

I would like to expand. I’d love to have up to three salons, more employees, and be the go-to blow dry bar in San Francisco!

Related: How I Bought My First Franchise With a Tax Refund

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Franchise Players

This Franchisee Started a Business That's Got Wheels on It

Franchise Players

How This Man's High School Job Evolved Into a Food-Franchise Career

Franchise Players

Father's Day at Golden Corral: A Franchisee Carries on His Dad's Tradition