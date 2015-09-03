How To Stop Busyness And Remain Productive

September 3, 2015 3 min read

Everybody wants a piece of your time; be wise about whom you choose to give it to. Explore curiosities, but be intentional and do everything with purpose. According to research, your brain will attempt to “simulate” real productive work by avoiding big projects and focus on small, mindless tasks to fill your time. Don’t allow your time to be choked up with busyness! Don’t accept tasks just because someone will pay you for it. Only accept tasks that are in line with your passions and strengths. Be mindful of this, and you will soon find yourself more productive, and less busy. Take time to reflect. Reflection is one of the most important tools for personal growth. It’s helpful to take time out and take stock of how you’re performing, what you’re involved in, what’s taking up your energy and focus. Discover what motivates you; your personal mission statement:

DON'T BE BUSY, BE PRODUCTIVE

Stop multitasking! Multitasking dilutes your focus and execution. When you’re doing more than one thing at any one time, you’re not giving all your energy to anything. Focus on the most important thing at that moment to save energy in the long run. Unless you cut yourself in half, you can only physically be in one place at any time. Know what matters to you and center your thoughts on that. The only way to make your life extraordinary is to know what extraordinary means to you. Once you know what matters, set your priorities accordingly.

Tips On Finding Balance:

1. Take Care Of Yourself

Get enough rest. Exhaustion and sleep deprivation results in poor decision making. You will not only protect but absolutely increase the reputation of your brand by coming from a place of rest, recovery and focus.

2. Focus On One Thing At A Time

Find that one thing and become an expert in that one area of focus. Rid yourself of those duties that no longer stimulate your passions or give you the opportunity to flex your skills.

3. Ensure Technology Serves You

Don’t be a slave to the distractions of social media and every device that you own.

4. Secure Your Downtime

Take regular time to just switch off. Carve out regular breaks or take time to reflect, unwind and enjoy the fruits of your labor. Often when we take timeouts we tap into our real inventive genius.

5. Find Order In Your Purpose

Write down your mission statement. This encapsulates your purpose and values. your mission statement sets the direction for your personal and professional development. Set clear and measurable goals and objectives to accomplish your mission with deadlines to reaching them.