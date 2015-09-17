Is Burger King Bringing a Burger With Black Buns to the U.S.?

September 17, 2015 2 min read

Burger King may be considering bringing a spooky burger to the U.S. in time for Halloween.

According to the blog Burger Lad, the fast-food chain will be selling, for a limited time, a burger with black buns in the U.S. The "HA.1.OWEEN WHOPPER" will put a traditional Whopper plus A.1. steak sauce between two black buns as a Halloween promotion.

Other autumnal limited time offerings that will reportedly join the menu with the spooky burger are the A.1. Smoky Bacon Tendercrisp and a Pumpkin Spice Oreo Shake.

Related: How a One Direction Misdirection on Twitter Inspired Burger King to Bring Back Chicken Fries

A Burger King spokesperson told Entrepreneur that the company could not confirm plans to put a burger with black buns on the menu.

While this would be the first time Burger King brings a burger with black buns to the U.S., the fast-food chain has previously successfully sold a similar burger in Asia. Burger King and McDonald's both released their first burgers with black buns in Japan and China in 2012, and last year Burger King's "Kuro (Black) Burger" had not only black buns, but also black cheese, darkened with charcoal -- a gross extra step that the Halloween burger doesn't seem likely to copy.

Related: Here's What the McWhopper Would Actually Look Like