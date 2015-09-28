NASA Scientists Have Found Evidence of 'Flowing Liquid Water' on Mars

"Something is hydrating these salts, and it appears to be these streaks that come and go with the seasons," Lujendra Ojha, one of the researchers on the project, said in a statement. "This means the water on Mars is briny, rather than pure. It makes sense, because salts lower the freezing point of water. Even if RSL are slightly underground, where it's even colder than the surface temperature, the salts would keep the water in a liquid form and allow it to creep down Martian slopes."

The team is publishing its findings in the journal Nature Geoscience.

"Our results may point to more habitable conditions on Mars that previously thought," said Mary Beth Wilhelm, one of the paper's co-authors. She added that scientists will need to learn more about the briny water.

Wilhelm noted that in addition to supporting Martian life, water may be an important resource for human exploration and activity on the planet, by making it easier and less expensive to travel to the Red Planet.