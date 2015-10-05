The difference between successful and unsuccessful people in one infographic

October 5, 2015 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Let’s face it, we all want to be successful in life, in both public and personal spheres. We came across an old infographic that is valid in current times as well. The infographic depicts two types of people – successful and unsuccessful ones. And the points highlighted in this hard hitting infographic are pretty much right.

The success mantra is clear here. If you want to climb the ladder of success and wealth you need to be able to embrace change, continuously learn and set goals. While on the other hand unsuccessful people often hold grudges and think they know it all. Moreover, they horde information and data. Check out the rest of the infographic and decide in which section you want to stay.

Image courtesy: Bills World