Apple Pay

Apple Pay Is Coming to Starbucks, Chili's, KFC

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Starbucks Corp coffee shops will begin accepting Apple Inc's mobile payment system in a pilot program starting this year, Apple Vice President Jennifer Bailey said on Thursday.

KFC and Chili's restaurants also will begin accepting Apple Pay in 2016, she said at the Re/code technology conference in Half Moon Bay, California.

The service gives Apple a chance to tie customers more tightly to its phones and its smart watch, as well as to take a tiny bite from every retail transaction.

Apple launched the payment service a year ago and has claimed 2015 would be the "year of Apple Pay" as it aggressively courts retailers.

But interviews by Reuters with analysts, merchants and others have suggested that Apple's forecast may have been too optimistic and that many retailers remain skeptical about the payment system.

Customer demand for mobile wallets has been slow, and analysts agree that they remain a tiny percentage of U.S. retail transactions.

Brinker International owns the Chili's restaurant brand, while KFC is operated by Yum! Brands.

(Reporting by Julia Love, writing by Noel Randewich; Editing by Christian Plumb, Alan Crosby and Dan Grebler)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Apple Pay

Apple Pay Is Coming to Starbucks, Chili's, KFC

Apple Pay

In 'Year of Apple Pay,' Many Top Retailers Remain Skeptical

Apple Pay

Visa Europe Paves the Way to Bring Apple Pay Across the Pond