How to Craft an Incredible Speech

I’ve performed a lot in my life. Not in theatre (sorry to disappoint) or dancing (except at salsa clubs) but in sports.

There is one kind of performance I used to be TERRIFIED of though. As in, I would do anything to avoid it.

I was absolutely scared to death of public speaking.

As I started to get into business after my sports career ended, I realized that this fear was going to hold me back big time.

So it had to go.

I did the unthinkable and joined the local Toastmasters chapter where I was living, which was a group of professionals who would get together once a week to practice giving their pitches.

I was terrible at first. Honestly, it was probably really painful to watch.

But I kept going back week after week and a year later, I did my first paid speaking gig.

That was just the beginning though. I’ve spoken at more events and on more stages than I can count at this point, but there’s still a lot of room for improvement.

That’s why I turned to my friend Michael Port when I was preparing for a big speech I gave this summer at World Domination Summit.

Michael is, in my opinion, the best speaking and performance coach in the world.

He was a professional actor, on big shows and films, previous to becoming a coach, and now he is coaching hundreds of incredible speakers in person and through his programs.

In fact, he and I hosted a speaking on stage workshop this past week that was amazing.

I could watch Michael coach for hours – he’s that good.

In this episode of the The School of Greatness, Michael talks about his new book, which is all about how to steal the show by crafting an incredible speech.

I know you are going to learn so much from him, so get ready to take notes and start practicing with Michael Port in Episode 236.

