Legal

Apple Is Refusing to Unlock an iPhone 5S for U.S. Law Enforcement

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Tech Reporter
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Law enforcement agencies in the US have hit back at Apple for not unlocking an iPhone that could help them solve a criminal investigation they're working on.

The US Justice Department wants Apple to bypass the lock screen on an iPhone in compliance with a search warrant but Apple is refusing to comply.

The case, being held at the District Court’s Eastern District of New York, involves an iPhone 5s, according to the Electronic Frontier Foundation.

Technically, Apple has the ability to access data on the iPhone 5s because it is running the company's iOS 7 operating system, which lacks the encryption features that have been built into subsequent versions of Apple's mobile software.

However, Apple is refusing to unlock the phone for the Justice Department on the grounds that it will "threaten the trust between Apple and its customers and substantially tarnish the brand."

Apple wrote in its court filings: "Apple respectfully requests that the court deny the government’s application for an order requiring Apple to perform extraction services on the Apple-manufactured device in the government’s custody,"

The US Justice Department argues that Apple customers have no rights under the end user license agreement (EULA) – except to use the software in ways approved by Apple.

The government department filed its response to Apple’s brief last Thursday, arguing that the All Writs Act, used by law enforcement agencies to get legal access to smartphones, gives the court sufficient authority to compel Apple to unlock the phone.

“Apple has such a close connection to the devices it sells that it can be compelled to step in and take control of the device,” the US Justice Department wrote.

Apple has been increasing the level of encryption in its mobile software amid heightened privacy concerns following leaks by former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden about NSA surveillance programs.

Apple told courts last week that its ability to bypass lock screens for iPhones running iOS 8 or iOS 9 was limited because it had strengthened encryption methods. Those devices come with a feature that makes it impossible for anyone without the passcode to access its data, including Apple.

This rise of strong encryption techniques has frustrated law enforcement, who fear it means that evidence risks "going dark."

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Legal

The 4 Benefits of Owning Rental Property as a Business

Legal

Getting Your Feet Wet in the Rental Property Business

Legal

Don't Be Fooled by These C Corp. Fairy Tales