A Humanoid Robot Called Sophia Mocked Elon Musk After Being Asked About the Dangers of AI
Robots

'Sophia' trolled the tech billionaire at a conference on Wednesday.
2 min read
Elon Musk Says Mark Zuckerberg's Understanding of AI Is 'Limited' After the Facebook CEO Called His Warnings 'Irresponsible'
Elon Musk

The billionaires Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk are fighting publicly about the future of artificial intelligence.
3 min read
This Japanese Billionaire Thinks Computers Will Be Smarter Than Humans in 30 Years
Artificial Intelligence

The CEO of SoftBank says machine intelligence will surpass our own by 2047.
3 min read
Apple's $5 Billion Campus Will Officially Open in April -- and You'll Be Able to Visit
Apple

The Silicon Valley tech giant said it would take more than six months to move more than 12,000 workers to the new campus, which is set on a 175-acre site.
2 min read
A Building Permit Was Filed for Elon Musk's Hyperloop in California
Hyperloop

Construction is set to start this year.
2 min read
Apple Is Refusing to Unlock an iPhone 5S for U.S. Law Enforcement
Legal

The company says that complying with the request will 'threaten the trust between Apple and its customers and substantially tarnish the brand.'
3 min read
