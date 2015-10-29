Qatar International Boat Show 2015
Under the auspices of the Prime Minister and Interior Minister, H.E. Sheikh Abdullah Bin Nasser Bin Khalifa Al Thani, Qatar International Boat Show (QIBS) in its third edition will take place from November 10-14 at the Mourjan Marinas in Lusail City. This edition of QIBS will be significantly larger than previous ones, with over 120 brands from 15 different countries making their way to showcase their boats, including Sea Ray, Princess, Silver Yachts, Sunreef, Ferreti, and Azimut. Qatari brands will be there too, indicating Qatar’s growth in their maritime industry, including Al Udeid Boats, Balhambar Boats, Halul Boats, and Nakilat Damen Shipyards Qatar. Registration is now open.