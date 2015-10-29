Business News

Qatar International Boat Show 2015

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Qatar International Boat Show 2015
Image credit: QIBS
Rashid Hamad Al Marri, Nakilat Damen Shipyards Qatar, Abdulaziz Al Zeyara, Lusail Director of Strategic and Organization Planning and Development, and Essa Al Mannai, Chairman of QIBS Board of Directors
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Under the auspices of the Prime Minister and Interior Minister, H.E. Sheikh Abdullah Bin Nasser Bin Khalifa Al Thani, Qatar International Boat Show (QIBS) in its third edition will take place from November 10-14 at the Mourjan Marinas in Lusail City. This edition of QIBS will be significantly larger than previous ones, with over 120 brands from 15 different countries making their way to showcase their boats, including Sea Ray, Princess, Silver Yachts, Sunreef, Ferreti, and Azimut. Qatari brands will be there too, indicating Qatar’s growth in their maritime industry, including Al Udeid Boats, Balhambar Boats, Halul Boats, and Nakilat Damen Shipyards Qatar. Registration is now open.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Business News

Apple Wins the Race to $1 Trillion: Here Are the Key Insights From This Quarter's Earnings Reports

Business News

Nedaa And Nokia Partner For A Fully Local Innovation Lab In Dubai

Business News

Careem Backs Egypt-Based Transportation Startup Swvl With Seed Funding