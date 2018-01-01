Business News

Startups

The World's Most Valuable Startup Is a Company You've Probably Never Heard of

A recent $3 billion funding round landed Bytedance (parent of TikTok) the title of world's most valuable startup.
Hayden Field | 2 min read
Tesla

Elon Musk Predicts Tesla's Future and 4 Other Key Takeaways From the Q3 Earnings Call

It was Elon Musk's last earnings report as company chairman after an SEC settlement, at least for the next three years.
Hayden Field | 6 min read
Facebook

Instagram, Oculus, WhatsApp and More: Here's How Things Panned Out for 5 Founders Who Sold to Facebook

Instagram's founders are leaving Facebook. Here's what happened to other entrepreneurs who sold their companies to the social media giant.
Hayden Field | 9 min read
Elon Musk

Elon Musk Says He'll Offer Free Underground Tunnel Rides in Los Angeles This December

The Boring Company's CEO says the first mass transit tunnel will be completed by Dec. 10.
Hayden Field | 2 min read
3 Things To Know

Meet Apple's New Emoji. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
Elon Musk

Elon Musk's $20 Million Settlement for Fraud Charges Add to an Increasingly Bizarre Year for the Billionaire

Musk has become known for his erratic, off-the-cuff online statements, but he's now paying the price and stepping down as Tesla's chairman.
Hayden Field | 7 min read
3 Things To Know

Dunkin' Donuts Announces Big Rebrand. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
Google

Here's How to Turn Off Google's Saved Searches and Personalized Results

Google saves user data to better determine search context, and factors including recent search history can tweak results.
Hayden Field | 6 min read
3 Things To Know

Elon Musk Hit With Criminal Probe. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
3 Things To Know

Apple Unveils New Product Line. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
