We all know not to go grocery shopping on an empty stomach, but what about making a business decision? For Barbara Corcoran, it's a hard pass.

The real estate icon has invested in more than 80 companies on "Shark Tank," including The Comfy, which has reportedly earned Corcoran more than $468 million since 2017.

But chances are, none of those deals happened right before lunch.

In a conversation with The Bobby Jones Show, Corcoran shared that if you pitch her just before lunch, you're most likely walking out of the door without a deal.

"I never invest in a business that's right before lunch," Corcoran said. "I'm grumpy, I'm hungry, I've been filming for six hours already. I just want to eat my lunch."

"I've you're in front of me right before lunch, you don't get a deal," she added.

There is science to back Corcoran's theory. A study by University College London (UCL) researchers found that hunger hormones can impact decision-making in the brain.

"We know our decisions can be deeply influenced by our hunger, as food has a different meaning depending on whether we are hungry or full," said lead author Dr. Andrew MacAskill of UCL Neuroscience, Physiology & Pharmacology in a statement. "We found that a part of the brain that is crucial for decision-making is surprisingly sensitive to the levels of hunger hormones produced in our gut."

According to Harvard Business Review, the best time of day for making big decisions is in the morning, perhaps around 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., when people are "most alert and focused" while avoiding the late morning/early afternoon and late in the day.

"If you look at the deals on Shark Tank, the majority of the no's that get no offers, I think, fall before lunch," Corcoran said.

