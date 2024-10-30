Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

Thousands of Oasis Reunion Tour Tix Get Nixed — Instead of Fighting Each Other, the Gallagher Brothers Go to War With Resellers Oasis is reportedly canceling thousands of tickets that were listed on the secondary market.

By David James

Key Takeaways

  • Oasis announced that they will cancel 50,000 tickets being resold on the secondary market.
  • Their 2025 reunion tour marks the first time brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher will play together in 15 years.
Matt Cardy | Getty Images

In a move that we can assume was accompanied by a two-finger salute, Oasis canceled thousands of tickets sold on resale websites, according to BBC.

Live Nation and SJM told BBC File on 4 that more than 50,000 tickets that have been listed on secondary platforms for the band's UK dates will be invalidated and relisted on Ticketmaster at the original face value.

When the tickets first went on sale, Oasis announced they could only be resold at face value through Ticketmaster or the ticket resale marketplace Twickets. But NBC News reports that soon after going on sale, some tickets were quickly relisted for as much as $7,800.

Related: Why Does Taylor Swift Keep Stopping Her Shows Mid-Song? It's Actually a Great Lesson in Leadership.

A spokesperson explained: "These terms and conditions were successfully put in place to take action against secondary ticketing companies reselling tickets for huge profit," adding that, "All parties involved with the tour continue to urge fans not to purchase tickets from unauthorized websites as some of these may be fraudulent and others subject to cancellation."

If you are a ticket holder and believe your tickets were canceled in error, the organizers say to contact your ticket agent to open an investigation.

The tour is set to start in the U.K. and Ireland in July of 2025, and then will come to North America in late August. Something tells us this will not be the only drama this tour faces between now and then.

Oasis frontmen and battling brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher have not performed together in 15 years.

David James

Entrepreneur Staff

Staff writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Fundraising

You've Got Dueling $100K Offers From Investors. How Do You Know Who to Choose?

On this episode of "Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch," one contestant has a very good problem to solve.

By Dan Bova
Side Hustle

They Met By Chance and Learned Their Grandparents Had Been Business Partners. It Led to a Side Hustle Surpassing $1 Million in Year 1 and 2 Multimillion-Dollar Brands.

"Fate" introduced entrepreneurs Aaron Luo and Carmen Chen Wu. Now, they have big plans to scale their businesses.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

Stop Doubling Down on Your Failing Strategy — Take Control By Taking These Steps Instead.

When a brand's core strategy fails, what's next?

By Adam Horlock
Starting a Business

This Five-Course Startup and Development Bundle Is Only $25

Self-paced courses for your journey to success.

By StackCommerce
Living

Americans Say the Week After Daylight Saving Time Is Their Most Unproductive at Work – Here's Why

In a recent survey, 43% of employed respondents say the week after daylight saving time ends is their most unproductive at work — with 31% admitting they make more mistakes than is typical.

By David James
Business News

You Have One Month Left to Buy a House, According to Barbara Corcoran. Here's Why.

"If you are planning on waiting a year and seeing where interest rates go, you are out of your mind," Corcoran said.

By Erin Davis