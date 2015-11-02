Forget Drones: These Delivery Robots Prefer the Sidewalk

The idea is that fleets of Starship robots will gather packages at a central loading hub. Then customers order a delivery when it's convenient for them with an "Uber-like app," said Starship COO Allan Martinson. You order your package, it comes within 20 minutes and then the robot automatically returns to the hub after the package has been claimed.

The robot uses GPS, sensors and cameras to travel on sidewalks at the same pace as a person and can make it up and down curbs and small stairs. It will stop when there is an obstacle or pedestrian in its path. If someone tries to mess with the robot, a human operator at a central control center can scare the thief away via a speaker and call the police. The robot has a microphone on it for two-way communication.

The engineers also said they put a lot of effort into making the robot "cute" so pedestrians would accept it.

The last mile is the most cumbersome and expensive part of delivery, especially in suburbs when drivers go from house to house, getting out of the van, knocking on doors and so forth. UPS even went so far as to eliminate left turns from delivery routes to shave off precious seconds and dollars.