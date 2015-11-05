Franchise Players

This Veteran Is 'Going Green' in More Ways Than One

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
This Veteran Is 'Going Green' in More Ways Than One
Image credit: SuperGreen Solutions | Official Website
Entrepreneur Staff
3 min read

Franchise Players is Entrepreneur’s Q&A interview column that puts the spotlight on franchisees. If you’re a franchisee with advice and tips to share, email franchiseplayers@entrepreneur.com.

Avionics is the term for the electronic systems used on aircraft, artificial satellites, and spacecraft. It's something Andrew Mason knows a thing or two after 20 years in the field for the U.S. Navy. After retiring from the service with the rating Avionics Technician First Class (AT1), Mason wanted to put his zest for technology to work in his own business. So, when he learned of the franchise company SuperGreen Solutions, which creates customized energy-management plans, the fit felt just right. So did the opportunity to work in the area of sustainable, earth-friendly energy -- another passion for Mason, who like so many other ex-military men and women this Veterans Day, is building his own American dream.

Image Credit: SuperGreen Solutions

Name: Andrew Mason

Franchise owned: SuperGreen Solutions, in Oklahoma City

How long have you owned a franchise?

I opened my SuperGreen Solutions of Oklahoma City in early 2015.

Related: A Franchise That Sheds Light on the Entrepreneurial Experience

Why franchising?

Owning my own business was a lifelong dream of mine. I attended the Franchise Expo South in Miami, Florida, and the International Franchise Expo in New York City to see if franchising was the right fit for me, and it was.

What were you doing before you became a franchise owner?

I was in the Navy for 20 years. I retired as an Avionics First Class (AT1)

 Why did you choose this particular franchise?

Green energy is something that has had my attention for a while. It was important that the business I chose be one that not only gave me the best chances for success, but also allowed me to do some real good for the world.

How much would you estimate you spent before you were officially open for business?  

I spent $50,000 for the franchise fee, $75,000 for equipment and $35,000 in miscellaneous expenses like phone, internet, insurance, rent and deposits.

Where did you get most of your advice/do most of your research?

I attended the annual Franchise Expo South and International Franchise Expo to see what was available to me in the way of franchise opportunities.

Related: Franchise Players: Helping the Earth Through Franchising

What were the most unexpected challenges of opening your franchise?

There was the challenge of getting the people to know that the business was here.

What advice do you have for individuals who want to own their own franchise?

For someone like me that has not been in a new business field but is looking to start a business, franchising is the only way to go. It offers a lot of guidance and support.

What’s next for you and your business?

I am working toward continuing to build the business to be successful.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Franchise Players

This Franchise Is Going to the Dogs, and That's Absolutely Fine

Franchise Players

This Franchisee Started a Business That's Got Wheels on It

Franchise Players

For These Franchisees, 'Care' and 'Assistance' Have Been Personal Priorities for 40 Years