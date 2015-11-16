Intellectual Property

'Can It Be Copied?' Why Even Celebrity 'Sharks' Care About IP.

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
'Can It Be Copied?' Why Even Celebrity 'Sharks' Care About IP.
Image credit: Shark Tank | ABC
Guest Writer
Patent Attorney & Author of PatentTrademarkBlog.com
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I’m not ashamed to admit I like watching Shark Tank . . . a lot. I find it highly entertaining to imagine how I might personally fare as an entrepreneur in The Tank.

Related: 4 Intellectual Property Myths That You Should Avoid

In addition, I bring an extra layer of concern to my viewing because I'm a patent attorney immersed in the area of intellectual property (IP) law. And I can’t help but notice how IP plays a part in nearly every investment decision the Sharks make where potential copying is a concern.

While I wouldn’t go so far as to say that the show reflects the real world overall, those times that I've seen IP become an issue for the Sharks is certainly not far from reality. Almost without fail, Kevin O'Leary, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner and the other Sharks delve into the IP issues of the proposals before them whenever they see the potential for copycats. 

And in that way, they're just like investors outside The Tank. 

Where the risk of copying Is high, the need for IP Is greater.

Indeed, IP was undeniably a critical factor in a deal I recently saw during Season 7 of Shark Tank, where a startup was actually able to get all five sharks to invest. xCraft is a creator of drones that can switch from a traditional hovering mode to a unique high-speed aircraft mode. On the show, inventor JD Claridge showed the company's X PlusOne drone but also another product in development: the PhoneDrone, which turns a smartphone into a drone and is suitable for professional purposes, such as landscaping. 

In the end, xCraft not only secured that deal with all five sharks, but ended up with a $6 million valuation, which was more than double the initial $2.5 million valuation with which the company had begun. Fans of the show will recognize that things usually go the other way around, where the sharks attempt to diminish the original valuations entrepreneurs set. So, how did xCraft get all five sharks to invest pursuant to a higher valuation?

Related: Protecting an Idea Is Easy. Selling an Idea Is Hard.

Let me suggest that the following exchange was a pivotal moment: Shark Robert Herjavec asked a couple of key questions that preceded the prediction fellow Shark Daymond John made about a “nasty, nasty shark fight that’s about to happen”:

Question: “Where’s the secret sauce in your company? Tell me what somebody can’t knock off.” [italics mine]

Answer: “It’s really about the IP behind the designs.” 

The entrepreneurs then explained that their designs were patent-pending and that they envisioned licensing their technology “silly.” 

The xCraft deal was not unlike the end result of the Windcatcher pitch in Episode 6, where inventor and entrepreneur Ryan Frayne demonstrated a unique valve that allows a user to inflate devices with ease and in a fraction of the time conventional valves require. Again, IP played a major role as Frayne reported that he'd protected his innovation with an issued patent and patents pending.

Of course, where the risk of copying is low, the need for IP Is less: The Sharks have reached deals with companies that don't necessarily have IP or a business model or product that can be easily copied. Rent Like A Champion, which pitched its deal in Episode 6, comes to mind. The business facilitates the rental of homes in small towns that attract big crowds through events such as collegiate football games.

Rent Like A Champion's business model is unlikely to be duplicated because of its intensive and widspread grassroots approach, which sends team members to small towns to educate homeowners in person about using the company's website. 

IP Is significant to the ones holding the money.

One pattern I’ve seen over and over again, meanwhile -- not from Shark Tank, but the real world -- is that entrepreneurs who recognize a potentially high risk for copying tend to have more success raising capital than those who ignore the risk.

That's got to be because those who recognize the risk take steps to protect their innovations. By protecting their IP, they have something to show to the folks writing the checks. So, if you're an entrepreneur developing a product or service that could itself be duplicated you might want to follow their example.

Related: Low-Cost Patent Search Options for Inventors on a Budget

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Intellectual Property

How Intellectual Property Can Create an Income Stream Even When You're at Work

Intellectual Property

How to Protect Your Intellectual Property

Intellectual Property

Using Your Intellectual Property to Escape the 9-to-5