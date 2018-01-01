Vic Lin is a patent attorney and cofounder of Innovation Capital Law Group, a boutique law firm of startup attorneys. Lin is also the creator of streamliningIP.com, an intellectual property filing site, and PatentTrademarkBlog.com, an IP Q&A knowledge center.
Litigation
Is It So Wrong That DoorDash Delivers a Delicious Double Double to My Front Door?
Here are the ins and outs of the legal battle involving fast-food burger giant In-N-Out and DoorDash, a food-delivery startup.
Intellectual Property
'Can It Be Copied?' Why Even Celebrity 'Sharks' Care About IP.
Intellectual property is something to be protected if you want to attract investment.
Patents
What Good Is a Patent if You Can't Enforce It?
The answer: A patent helps you impress investors and raise capital.