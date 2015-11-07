Business

'A business idea may or may not be a business opportunity'

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
'A business idea may or may not be a business opportunity'
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Guest Writer
Management Thinker & Philosopher
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Startups may fail and even tall businesses may fall. While there are many factors that decide the fate of big and small companies, identifying ideas and opportunities is what makes it worthwhile to run a business.

Let us try to understand the difference. An idea is like a seed, an impression of a concept or a notion that revolves around seemingly successful product or service. A thought that needs some amount of commercial validation before it shapes self into an opportunity. Opportunity is the care and nurturing that a gardener has to endeavor for to turn the seed into a sapling and then allow it to grow into a tall tree. The gardener ensures that it gets good soil, sunshine, proper environment and protection from harsh rains or weather conditions.

A business idea may not necessarily be a business opportunity; one needs to filter and sift through these ideas to realize whether they are real opportunities.  Most of the times, these ideas remain dormant because of the lack of courage, resources, time and money or mere inability to take action. And those who show courage to take action generally see their dreams go off track due to lack of far sighted vision or lack of preparedness. The business owner or the management must own the responsibility of its success or failure regardless of the circumstances. Successful entrepreneurs are good at turning ideas into opportunities. They act. They execute to make it all happen.  It takes time, resources and hard work. The canvas to paint your idea is large and enormous. You can take an idea from a secret pickling recipe to space tourism, and use the five basic elements of the recipe to turn ideas into tangible opportunities that further allow you to make work plans:

1. Strategic Fit: To understand what the market needs and realistically take account of capabilities you have to be able to provide it.
2. Business Plan: The process of writing a business plan actually helps develop an idea into an opportunity. It forces you to ask and answer hard questions and explore your options.
3. Team: An idea rarely becomes an opportunity without a team. No individual has all the knowledge and skills necessary to make the transformation.
4. Leadership: Once you have a team, the right leadership is essential to guide the development from idea to opportunity.
5. Resources: The planning process will give you a good idea of the resources that will be required to turn your idea into an opportunity.

To make it more relevant, let us consider the example of Uber Cabs. There was an innate need of taxis with best affordable prices across the world. Here in India (Delhi), the capital city needs a lot of both public and private transport options all the time. Uber had the idea to fill this void with its very uber cool android based application available on Google play and it is changing how technology can be put to everyday use. Globally business plans must have been written well in tandem with market specific feedback. Creation of its team and the availability of drivers is what they had to quickly sort. The visionary team also invested to make the application more robust yet easy to use. We may expect in sometime to hear if they plan to add their own fleet of cars like Ola to keep utilizing the opportunities. 

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Business

The Man Behind India's First Multi-Family Office Shares Why It is a Sunrise Profession

Business

#FundingFriday: A Singapore-based Company that Bagged a Million Dollar Funding

Business

Things to Remember Before Entering Into a Business Partnership